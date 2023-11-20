Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is returning to screens for its 2023 edition.

The new season will launch on Sunday night (19 November), with a new group of contestants competing to be named King or Queen of the Castle.

This year’s line-up includes soap stars, TV presenters and a controversial former politician-turned-GB News host.

They’ll be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Lioness Jill Scott, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle in December 2022.

You can find a full list of every previous I’m a Celeb winner here...

With the series set to return, many viewers have been left wondering what the prize for winning the series is.

Unfortunately for the contestants, there is no cash prize for winning I’m a Celebrity.

Instead, they are simply named King or Queen of the Jungle (or King or Queen of the Castle, as was the case for the two years that the series decamped to Wales due to the pandemic).

Nigel Farage says he’s been offered ‘substantial sum’ as I’m A Celebrity line-up ‘revealed’ (GB News)

The celebrities are paid a set fee to appear on the show, but this amount varies from contestant to contestant with not all known.

It’s speculated that most celebrities can be expected to make upwards of £30,000 from heading to the jungle.

The number goes up and up depending on how famous and coveted that celebrity is.

Last month, contestant Nigel Farage said that he had been offered “quite a substantial sum of money” to take part in the series.

Speaking on his GB News show on 30 October, Farage said he had been asked numerous times to appear on the show, adding “they’ve always offered me really quite substantial sums of money to do so”.

I’m a Celebrity airs at 9pm on ITV.