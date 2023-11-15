I’m a Celebrity mystery latecomers ‘revealed’ days before 2023 series launch show

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The two stars set to join I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! days after everyone else have “revealed” ahead of the ITV show’s return.

On Sunday (19 November), the 21st series of the reality series will begin for an instalment featuring a new crop of stars ranging from soap stars and TV hosts, to one controversial ex-politician.

Earlier this month, the line-up for the 2023 series was leaked online days before an official announcement from ITV.

However, when the official line-up was released, it came without two names who were on the leaked list, and it’s now being reported that these two celebrities will enter the camp days after everyone else.

Each series, two stars make their way into camp together a few days after everyone else has got to grips with camp life, and their arrival typically creates a divide with the camp being split into two – each being led by the new celebrity.

According to The Sun’s leaked list, these stars will be two sportsmen: jockey Frankie Dettori and boxer Tony Bellew.

Both are said to be entering the jungle having retired in the last five years, with producers pinning hopes on the pair to bring entertainment to the series.

Bellew, 40, competed as a boxer from 2007 to 2018, and now works as an analyst and commentator for the sport.

He had a role in the Rocky spin-off films Creed (2015) and Creed III (2023), playing the boxer Ricky Conlan.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Tony Bellew is set to enter ‘I’m a Celebrity’ (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Italian star Dettori, 52, has had a career as a jockey for 35 years, riding the winners of 287 Group 1 races.

Past contestants to have joined the show as latecomers include former Deal or No Deal host Noel Edmonds, broadcaster Danny Baker and EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale.

Frankie Dettori is set to enter the jungle (Getty Images for Ascot Racecours)

This year’s series includes what is reported to be the show’s biggest ever signing, with former UKIP leader Nigel Farage allegedly receiving £1.5m for his appearance.

Farage himself revealed earlier this month that he was considering the show having been offered the large sum, which he says he’s been offered multiple times in the past.

The controversial ex-politician has touched down in Australia, with recording set to begin in a matter of days – but his appearance has led to a boycott by long-time viewers of the show.

Other stars set to enter the jungle include food writer Grace Dent, This Morning co-host Josie Gibson and Hollyoaks star Nick Picard.

As ever, the series will be hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

I’m a Celebrity starts on Sunday (19 November) at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.