I’m a Celeb fans rejoice as Dean won’t be involved in next trial

I’m a Celebrity fans have been celebrating after it was revealed that Dean McCullough won’t be involved in Tuesday’s trial, as Jane Moore and Maura Higgins will be taking on the task instead.

The public had voted for McCullough to take part in six of the nine trials that have aired so far, with host Ant McPartlin criticising the Radio One DJ for his lack of effort in some of the challenges.

However, the 32-year-old has grown in confidence as the show has gone on and achieved a personal best of ten stars during Sunday’s challenge, named “Jack and the Screamstalk”.

Although McCullough was clearly improving, viewers were keen to see other celebrities have a go at the trials and they appear to have gotten their wish.

The next set of trialists were not announced on Monday’s episode but were instead named on ITV 2’s aftershow, I’m a Celebrity...Unpacked, with host Joel Dommett announcing, that Moore and Higgins will be facing “Fright at the End of the Tunnel” on Tuesday.

Fans of the show were delighted at the news that Dean wasn’t doing another trial. “Finally! 2 different people!” said one viewer.

Another person added: “Thank god people have stopped voting for Dean!! It gets boring when it’s the same person up all the time.”

A third fan wrote: “I didn’t want Jane to do it, but glad Maura is. And I think we’re all just relieved it’s not Dean.”

Jane Moore and Maura Higgins ( ITV )

It comes after Ant McPartlin made a public plea to viewers to start voting for other contestants.

During an appearance on Sunday’s I’m a Celeb Unpacked, the TV veteran directly addressed viewers and asked them to vote for another contestant aside from Dean McCullough.

After being asked about McCullough taking on another challenge, McPartlin held his hands up and said: “Let’s all have a serious talk, I’m going to look directly at the camera here.

“I think it’s good to see other faces down there [in the trial area]. It’s not a personal thing, it’s not about Dean, it’s about us.

“We want to see different people on the show being featured. I’d like to see Barry do a trial, Melvin on there, Oti ...”

Continuing, Ant said: “We find this every year when someone gets voted in multiple times, you just get to a part where you go, ‘who’s still voting for Dean?’ I don’t get it.”