✕ Close Alan Halsall loses temper with Dean McCullough on I’m a Celeb

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Dean McCullough earned 10 stars in his sixth Bushtucker Trial, a personal best for the Radio One DJ.

McCullough was again been voted to face Monday’s trial “Jack the Screamstalk,” much to the frustrations of Ant and Dec. However, the Northern Irish radio star exceeded expectations, earning 10 stars, a personal best for the celebrity, and even a round of applause from the host, who have been critical of his past efforts.

Elsewhere, Maura Higgins has been celebrating her birthday but wasn’t impressed by Danny and Alan’s “dad jokes.”

McGuigan and Danny Jones were voted by the public to become the new camp leaders but quickly ruffled feathers by selecting Moore and Tulisa to wash up, and Coleen Rooney and Maura Higgins to act out duties of camp maintenance.

Despite Jones’s initial worry that women were being asked to do less physical tasks and that it could be taken negatively, McGuigan brushed it off. This proved a bad error, however, as Moore accused McGuigan of “misogyny” and later “ageism” when he used her age as a justification for his and Jones’s decisions.

Moore later said she was only joking, but both Tulisa and comedian GK Barry were left unsure...

Meanwhile, Rooney also revealed what happened when she and husband Wayne met Donald Trump.

Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode, below.

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues every night at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.