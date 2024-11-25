I’m a Celebrity live: Dean smashes sixth trial as Maura says Danny and Alan’s jokes ‘not funny’
Dean will break a record if he is selected for another Bushtucker Trial
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Dean McCullough earned 10 stars in his sixth Bushtucker Trial, a personal best for the Radio One DJ.
McCullough was again been voted to face Monday’s trial “Jack the Screamstalk,” much to the frustrations of Ant and Dec. However, the Northern Irish radio star exceeded expectations, earning 10 stars, a personal best for the celebrity, and even a round of applause from the host, who have been critical of his past efforts.
Elsewhere, Maura Higgins has been celebrating her birthday but wasn’t impressed by Danny and Alan’s “dad jokes.”
McGuigan and Danny Jones were voted by the public to become the new camp leaders but quickly ruffled feathers by selecting Moore and Tulisa to wash up, and Coleen Rooney and Maura Higgins to act out duties of camp maintenance.
Despite Jones’s initial worry that women were being asked to do less physical tasks and that it could be taken negatively, McGuigan brushed it off. This proved a bad error, however, as Moore accused McGuigan of “misogyny” and later “ageism” when he used her age as a justification for his and Jones’s decisions.
Moore later said she was only joking, but both Tulisa and comedian GK Barry were left unsure...
Meanwhile, Rooney also revealed what happened when she and husband Wayne met Donald Trump.
Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode, below.
I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues every night at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Dean earns 10 stars
A fantastic effort from Dean to get 10 out of a possible 12 stars, a personal best for the Radio One DJ. Let’s just hope he doesn’t have to do the next one...
“Jack and the Screamstalk” is not for people afraid of heights
If you have acrophobia look away now bu*whisper it* Dean is doing very well
Viewers convinced Jane want’s to do a trial
A day after she complained about being given the dishes as her chore, viewers want Loose Women star, Jane Moore to take on a trial.
“So can we all mass vote Jane to do the next trial? just need someone other than Dean,” said one viewer.
A second added: “Jane is DESPERATE for a whiff of a trial.”
Meanwhile, Barry McGuigan thinks that Dean secretly enjoys doing the trials and has been screaming to get noticed more.
An interesting strategy if that is the case...
Dean’s sixth trial is starting now
For his sixth trial Dean will be taking on “Jack and the Screamstalk”.
Ant and Dec explained how there were 12 numbered stars up for grabs, which Dean would need to collect, in order, within a 12 minute timeframe.
And he’s wearing a fetching outfit just to make the challenge that little easier.
Dean deliberately wakes up Tulisa with “musical theatre"
Now that she is no longer in the leader’s lodge Tulisa is sleeping with the rest of the campmates but she had specifically told Dean not to wake her up by singing...which he obviously did.
Dean said: “Now that she’s out of the Leaders’ Lodge, Tulisa has warned me that there must be no musical theatre early in the morning, so I made it my mission to make sure the camp woke up this morning with the sound of lovely singing!”
Maura Higgins celebrates her birthday in camp
It was a special day in camp, as it was Maura’s 34th birthday. Waking up in the jungle, she reflected: “Birthday in the jungle! This is definitely going to be one I will never, ever forget.”
And we’re live...
Dean takes on his sixth challenge tonight in “Jack and the Screamstalk” as Danny and Barry endure their second day as camp leaders after a rocky start...
Monday’s episode is almost here
Just under 15 minutes until tonight’s show. Will Dean triumph again and bring some stars back to the camp and will tensions among the campmates have dissipated?
Rebekah Vardy praises Coleen Rooney after trial
Rebekah Vardy has shockingly praised her “Wagatha Christie” rival Coleen Rooney following her successful debut in the Bushtucker Trial. Rooney and Dean McCullouch managed to get nine stars for the camp on Sunday, which impressed Vardy, who was a contestant on the show in 2017.
In her column for The Sun, Vardy wrote: “It’s blowing a gale at home but there’s definitely a rumble in the jungle.
“Luckily it’s not in the campmates’ stomachs, as Teabag Dean had Coleen with him for Absolute Carnage and they managed to get nine stars.
|I’m applauding Coleen. She really held her nerve as the mealworms, cockroaches and rats crawled all over her.”
I’m a Celeb odds: Who do the bookies think will win?
Danny Jones remains the favourite but odds have been slashed on Coleen Rooney.
I’m a Celeb odds: Who do the bookies think will win?
Danny Jones, GK Barry and Coleen Rooney are already among the favourites
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments