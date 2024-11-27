Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

I’m a Celebrity 2024 live: Ant and Dec make bold claim about this year’s contestants

They've not seemed hugely impressed by the class of 2024

Annabel Nugent,Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 27 November 2024 21:07 GMT
Comments
Close
Richard Coles opens up about being a gay reverend on I’m a Celebrity

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! hosts Ant and Dec have made a bold claim about this year’s contestants.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly haven’t held back when poking fun – and even growing frustrated – at the crop of stars in the jungle, with Dean McCullough and Barry McGuigan falling victim to the presenting duo’s many jokes.

They claimed in the latest episode, which ared on Tuesday (26 November), that the team of 2024 after the “screamiest bunch we’ve ever”.

In tonight’s episode of I’m a Celebrity, Maura Higgins and Jane Moore took on the latest trial, “The Fright at the End of the Tunnel”, winning six stars for camp.

Meanwhile, Reverend Richard Coles opened up about grieving his late partner while Oti Mabuse shared what she found to be “the hardest thing” about prematurely giving birth to her daughter.

Follow along with all the live updates from tonight’s episode below

As if attracting rats wasn’t bad enough, the rats attract snakes?!

Annabel Nugent27 November 2024 21:07

Boo!

Is anyone else creeped out by this night vision camera? Everything looks much more sinister in the dark!

Annabel Nugent27 November 2024 21:07

Here we go...

Tensions are rising! Finally, some good camp drama.

Annabel Nugent27 November 2024 21:06

Shock Around the Clock!

Tonight, it’s down to Tulisa to bring home stars to the camp after she was nominated to take on the day’s Bushtucker Trial: Shock Around The Clock.

It’s not exactly a surprise given how loud the N-Dubz star was screaming during Fright Bus yesterday.

Annabel Nugent27 November 2024 21:04

And it’s that time again...

We’re back for I’m a Celeb... can you believe it’s already been 10 days in the jungle?

Annabel Nugent27 November 2024 21:00

Ahead of the show, Oti Mabuse defended her decision to join I’m a Celebrity one year after the birth of her daughter.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star’s baby was “very premature” and spent six weeks in a neonatal intensive care unit. Mabuse was also diagnosed with sepsis following the birth.

Of her decision to fly to Australia, Mabuse told The Mirror she would “never get another opportunity” to do the show as she wants to focus on other job opportunities and growing her family in the future.

I’m a Celeb odds: Who do the bookies think will win?

Danny Jones remains the favourite but odds have been slashed on Coleen Rooney.

Find all the current odds here:

Viewers in hysterics as Maura loses temper with Jane

Viewers called Maura Higgins “hilarious” after she lost her temper with Jane Moore during last night’s Bushtucker trial.

Higgins had to make her way through and uncover a series of code words under the dirt to shout down to Moore, who could then use them to unlock stars.

At one point the former boxing ring girl was shouting down the word “boat” but Moore struggled to hear her teammate.

Higgins spelled it out, but Moore couldn’t understand the letter “A”, prompting the former to lose her cool and scream: “’A’ for ‘asshole’!”

Read more below:

