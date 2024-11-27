I’m a Celebrity 2024 live: Ant and Dec make bold claim about this year’s contestants
They've not seemed hugely impressed by the class of 2024
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! hosts Ant and Dec have made a bold claim about this year’s contestants.
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly haven’t held back when poking fun – and even growing frustrated – at the crop of stars in the jungle, with Dean McCullough and Barry McGuigan falling victim to the presenting duo’s many jokes.
They claimed in the latest episode, which ared on Tuesday (26 November), that the team of 2024 after the “screamiest bunch we’ve ever”.
In tonight’s episode of I’m a Celebrity, Maura Higgins and Jane Moore took on the latest trial, “The Fright at the End of the Tunnel”, winning six stars for camp.
Meanwhile, Reverend Richard Coles opened up about grieving his late partner while Oti Mabuse shared what she found to be “the hardest thing” about prematurely giving birth to her daughter.
Follow along with all the live updates from tonight’s episode below
As if attracting rats wasn’t bad enough, the rats attract snakes?!
Boo!
Is anyone else creeped out by this night vision camera? Everything looks much more sinister in the dark!
Here we go...
Tensions are rising! Finally, some good camp drama.
Shock Around the Clock!
Tonight, it’s down to Tulisa to bring home stars to the camp after she was nominated to take on the day’s Bushtucker Trial: Shock Around The Clock.
It’s not exactly a surprise given how loud the N-Dubz star was screaming during Fright Bus yesterday.
And it’s that time again...
We’re back for I’m a Celeb... can you believe it’s already been 10 days in the jungle?
Ant McPartlin addresses ‘unprofessional’ treatment of Dean McCullough
Ant McPartlin has addressed his treatment of contestant Dean McCullough after viewers noticed he was particuarly bristly with the campmate.
After feeling “disappointed” with the Radio 1 DJ for his performance in the first two trials, McPartlin told the campmate he was “not trying properly” and told him to “try harder” when he quit his last trial.
The presenter addressed his reaction on ITV2 aftershow I’m a Celebrity: Unpacked saying: “My annoyance came across on screen and I was quite unprofessional. You get to the point where you’re like, What are you doing?’”
Read more below:
I’m a Celebrity host addresses ‘unprofessional’ treatment of 2024 contestant
ITV presenter explained reason for his frustration in aftershow admission
I’m a Celebrity 2024 salaries ‘revealed'
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2024 features the ITV show’s highest-paid star yet.
The reality TV juggernaut has been a fixture on screens since 2002 and, over the years, the amount of money paid to the participating contestants has exponentially increased.
This gap has widened even more in the last four years alone, with Noel Edmonds, the one-time highest-paid star, receiving £600,000 for what ended up being just one week in the jungle in 2019.
Find out details about the salaries of this year’s stars here:
How much are I’m a Celebrity 2024 contestants being paid
This year’s cast includes highest-paid star in ITV show’s 22-year-history
Ahead of the show, Oti Mabuse defended her decision to join I’m a Celebrity one year after the birth of her daughter.
The former Strictly Come Dancing star’s baby was “very premature” and spent six weeks in a neonatal intensive care unit. Mabuse was also diagnosed with sepsis following the birth.
Of her decision to fly to Australia, Mabuse told The Mirror she would “never get another opportunity” to do the show as she wants to focus on other job opportunities and growing her family in the future.
I’m A Celebrity: Ex-Strictly star Oti Mabuse defends leaving baby to do series
‘My daughter won’t remember it,’ the professional dancer said
I’m a Celeb odds: Who do the bookies think will win?
Danny Jones remains the favourite but odds have been slashed on Coleen Rooney.
Find all the current odds here:
I’m a Celeb odds: Who do the bookies think will win?
Danny Jones, Maura Higgins and Coleen Rooney are among the favourites
Viewers in hysterics as Maura loses temper with Jane
Viewers called Maura Higgins “hilarious” after she lost her temper with Jane Moore during last night’s Bushtucker trial.
Higgins had to make her way through and uncover a series of code words under the dirt to shout down to Moore, who could then use them to unlock stars.
At one point the former boxing ring girl was shouting down the word “boat” but Moore struggled to hear her teammate.
Higgins spelled it out, but Moore couldn’t understand the letter “A”, prompting the former to lose her cool and scream: “’A’ for ‘asshole’!”
Read more below:
Viewers in hysterics as Maura loses temper with Jane during I’m a Celebrity trial
‘Maura is hilarious’ tweets viewer as reality star reached boiling point
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments