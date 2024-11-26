Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m a Celebrity host Ant McPartlin has taken another swipe at Dean McCullough, despite the Radio One DJ winning 10 stars for the camp on Monday’s episode.

The 32-year-old has been the public’s favourite celebrity so far, having gone through six trials already on the series and also proved to be a divisive character in camp.

Despite struggling in previous trials, Dean excelled during Monday’s challenge, “Jack and the Screamstalk”, earning 10 stars for the camp and even earned a round of applause from Ant and Dec.

However, Ant is still keen to see other celebrities take part in the trials, even though Dean appears to have overcome some of his fears.

Appearing on Monday’s edition of I’m a Celebrity...Unpacked, hosted by Joel Dommett, Kemi Rodgers and last year’s winner Sam Thompson, McPartin was asked: “Is there anyone else you would kind of like to see that you think isn’t getting enough time?”

In a quick response, the TV host veteran replied: “Like we said, Oti [Mabuse]. I’d like to see more of Oti. I think she’d be great in a trial. And Barry I’d like to see in a trial.”

Ant and Dec on ‘I’m a Celebrity...Unpacked’ ( ITV2 )

Rodgers then noted: “I guess you don’t get the face time with them. We see them on our screens, but you don’t get the face time. You know Dean really well at the moment.”

McPartlin then brutally joked: “Too well!”

He then added: “And I’m never going to follow him on Instagram. Never. That’s not going to happen. Never going to happen.”

This comes just 24 hours after McPartlin made a very similar remark about Dean’s frequent appearances in the trials.

On Sunday, McPartlin held his hands up and said: “Let’s all have a serious talk, I’m going to look directly at the camera here.

“I think it’s good to see other faces down there [in the trial area]. It’s not a personal thing, it’s not about Dean, it’s about us.

“We want to see different people on the show being featured. I’d like to see Barry do a trial, Melvin on there, Oti ...”

Continuing, Ant said: “We find this every year when someone gets voted in multiple times, you just get to a part where you go, ‘who’s still voting for Dean?’ I don’t get it.”

Declan Donnelly added: “I think we all know how he’s gonna react and how he’s gonna do. I just wanna see someone else down there.”