I’m a Celebrity eliminates fourth contestant

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here has waved goodbye to its fourth campmate as Nick Pickard was shown the door.

Ant and Dec entered the camp live on Wednesday night’s (6 December) episode, announcing that the long-time Hollyoaks star was in the bottom two, alongside This Morning host Josie Gibson.

As the news was announced, the actor appeared happy and told their campmates that he’d “miss them, loads”.

In his exit interview, Pickard named Sam Thompson as the contestant he most wanted to win the competition as “he deserves it – he’s been the lifeblood of that camp.”

Pickard follows Fred Sirieix, Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori, who were eliminated in consecutive episodes in recent days.

Nick Pickard (ITV / screengrab)

Elsewhere in the episode, Pickard, Marvin Humes and Tony Bellew took part in the day’s Bushtucker Trial, titled Critter Mixer.

The question-and-answer-based trial involved former boxing star Bellew answering jungle-related questions, with each successful answer giving Pickard and Humes the opportunity to grab a star while being churned around in a creepy crawly-filled tank.

They ended up returning to the camp with six of seven stars, but Bellew was visibly frustrated by the lingering smell of fish guts on his body.

Later in the episode, the celebrities were rewarded with a possum for dinner. As the first meal without food expert and First Dates head waiter Fred Sirieix, some of the campmates were concerned about how it’d taste.

Pickard took the lead with the preparation, and the group agreed that it ended up a more satisfying meal than expected.

Josie Gibson also shared some insight into her appreciation of her job as a host on This Morning it, naming it as a job she’d always wanted to do and pointing out that

“It’s such a good gig. I will say this, my career didn’t kick off until Reggie was a few months old,” she explained. “?Everybody thinks you have a baby and your life is over. It was totally the opposite for me.”

Gibson added: “Because I’ve always wanted to work for This Morning and I’ve always wanted to be a TV presenter I feel like, in my head, I feel like I’ve sort of made it because I’ve got to where I wanted to be... a lovely place to be.”

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.