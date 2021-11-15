I’m a Celebrity 2021 launch date announced by ITV

The launch date for this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has been announced.

ITV previously held back from announcing the details of the latest series, but the online schedules have revealed exactly when the first episode will arrive.

I’m a Celebrity 2021 will begin this Sunday (21 November), with a bumper episode airing from 9pm to 10.40pm.

The latest set of celebrities participating in the series have been photographed arriving at the show’s Wales set, where it will be taking place for the second year running.

While those taking part are yet to be officially announced, it’s being reported that Good Morning Britain co-host Richard Madeley has signed up to the show alongside Saturdays pop star Frankie Bridge.

Other contestants are said to include Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale in EastEnders), Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald in Coronation Street) and Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale), while former footballing pro David Ginola will follow in the footsteps of Ian Wright, who took part last year.

The ITV schedules reveal when ‘I’m a Celebrity’ returns (ITV.com)

Ant and Dec will return to present the series, which will run into December.

Last year’s series was won by Giovanna Fletcher, whose husband, McFly star Tom Fletcher, is currently one of the favourites to win this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

I’m a Celebrity returns to ITV1 on Sunday (21 November) at 9pm.