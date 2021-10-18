Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have reacted to this year’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! lineup.

The hosts are returning to present the show’s 21st series later this year. For the second year running, it will be filmed in Wales as opposed to Australia, where it was routinely shot before the pandemic.

While the lineup is yet to be officially announced, ITV are hyping up this year’s contestants with a new video in which they are unveiled to Ant and Dec.

Rumoured to be participating are EastEnders’ Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt, broadcaster Richard Madeley and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Baga Chipz.

In the clip, a producer places a photo of each celebrity in front of the pair. At various stages, they applaud and look shocked that producers managed to actually sign the person up.

“That’s amazing,” Donnelly exclaims at one point.

Ant and Dec being shown this year’s ‘I’m a Celebrity' contestants (Twitter)

The pair also highlight which contestant they think will be subjected to Bushtucker Trials, which is voted for by the public.

I’m a Celebrity will launch on ITV next month.