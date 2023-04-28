Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’m a Celebrity… South Africa star Carol Vorderman was unable to contain her laughter at Fatima Whitbread’s serious response to camp rules being broken.

The ITV competition show is back on our screens, with a special series seeing former I’m a Celebrity campmates return for an all-stars series.

During Thursday (27 April) night’s episode, Amir Khan won a whopping 10 stars in his trial, which should have led to a meal for the camp.

However, the meal was put at risk after it was revealed that a number of the campmates had snuck contraband items into the camp.

Gillian McKeith and Myleene Klass both brought salt with them, with McKeith additionally bringing in 85 teabags in her bra and pockets. Paul Burrell also brought coffee, with all items having to be surrendered in an amnesty box.

Olympic athlete was unimpressed by her fellow campmates bringing in the items, saying: “I don’t agree with people being let off the hook.

“Rules are the rules. It’s the principle,” she said. “The rules are the rules, and they’ve been broken. It shouldn’t go unpunished. Whether we like it or not, we’re all in it together… It shouldn’t go unpunished.”

Vorderman giggled at Whitbread’s response (ITV)

Speaking in the interview hut, Vorderman reasoned: “Fatima’s come from a world where people she was competing against were drug taking... back in the Eighties and all of that.

“I get it, but I don’t know,” she continued, before stifling a giggle. “It’s a bit of contraband, isn’t it? It’s not life and death.”

I’m a Celebrity… South Africa airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV.