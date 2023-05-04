Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back for the show’s first-ever all-stars series.

Starring former I’m a Celebrity campmates, this special series is set in South Africa and sees the returning contestants reunite for a new set of extra-gruelling challenges.

Ant and Dec are reprising their roles as hosts.

Among the returning contestants are both winners, finalists and early exiters, all of whom made an impact when they first appeared in the jungle.

Let’s look back at their previous times in the jungle...

Amir Khan (2017)

Boxer Khan appeared on the 17th series of I’m a Celebrity, during which he placed fifth.

He competed in five Bushtucker Trials, but was most known for “strawberry gate”, where he convinced Iain Lee that they should eat the strawberries and cream they won in the Dingo Dollar challenge, rather than sharing them with the camp.

Speaking ahead of the South Africa series, Khan said: “I didn’t realise the commotion that it was causing but I was starving at the time and so I couldn’t resist eating the strawberries (from the Dingo Dollar challenge). It was fun!”

Jordan Banjo (2016)

Dancer Banjo was on the show first in 2016, coming in the ninth spot.

Discussing his first time on the show, he said: “My biggest worry was what they would be like and I knew if there was any friction, it would make it tougher. But in our year, we all got on so well and I made some genuine friends who I still love talking to now.”

Helen Flanagan (2012)

Former Coronation Street star Flanagan appeared on series 12, and came in seventh place.

She took part in seven consecutive Bushtucker Trials, one of which she was disqualified from.

Asked if appearing on the show changed her, Flanagan said: “No, but I was 22 when I did the jungle and I think I was quite young. I’ve had three children since and I’ve grown up a lot.”

Carol Vorderman (2016)

Former Countdown co-host Vorderman was first on I’m a Celebrity back in 2016, meaning she appeared alongside fellow South Africa campmate Banjo, who she was eliminated just after.

Unlike Flanagan, Vorderman said that her time on the show changed her “a lot”.

“It made me realise I was missing a lot of things I love, like the Welsh countryside,” she said. “I learnt I can get drunk on one glass of wine! We had a party at the Jungle Arms and it was one of the best parties I’ve ever been to!”

Fatima Whitbread (2011)

Olympic athlete Whitbread took part in the 11th series, and finished in third place.

One thing that everyone remembers about Whitbread in the camp was the cockroach trial, when a huge bug got stuck up her nose and had to be blown out.

“My most iconic memory is when the cockroach got stuck in my nostril and took quite a while to reappear! Every time I’m a Celebrity is on TV, the cockroach incident gets aired!” she said.

Paul Burrell (2004)

The former royal butler reached the final of the fourth series of I’m a Celebrity, in which he was the runner-up.

In the jungle, he was best known for his extreme reaction to being made to eat testicles, something he compared to going to the dentist. “It is over in three minutes. All you have to do is focus and get on with it,” he said.

Burrell’s life changed drastically after he was in the jungle. “From that point onwards, I realised I had to be me,” he said. “Not long after that, my marriage disintegrated and I found a different path. This time I want to be there for all the dads out there who are struggling with their sexuality.”

Phil Tufnell (2003)

Former cricketer Tufnell has already been named King of the Jungle once, having won the second-ever series.

“I had my birthday whilst I was in the camp and it is one I will never forget,” he said.

“I am one of the lucky few to have gone in the jungle and experienced it all and that’s what appealed to me when they phoned up to ask me to take part again. I said yes immediately.”

Janice Dickinson (2007)

Model Dickinson appeared in the seventh series, when she came in seventh place.

The US TV personality said that she was returning for a sense of camaraderie, having learnt many things about herself the first time around.

“I learnt that I could be ok with myself. If things were happening on one side of the camp I would just pick myself up and move,” she said.

“I found out it was ok to be by yourself, although you never know what creepy crawlies are going to crawl out from a log. You never know what’s going to jump up and bite your ass.”

Shaun Ryder (2010)

Musician Ryder appeared on the show’s 10th series and finished in second place.

Ryder loved his time in the jungle, saying: “I didn’t want to go home the last time I did I’m a Celebrity in 2010. I could have stayed another year in Australia. I loved living outside in the camp and I had a proper laugh with my fellow celebrities. I know going to South Africa will be a great adventure. I can’t wait to do it.”

Gillian McKeith (2010)

Nutritionist McKeith also first headed into the jungle in 2010, during which she clashed with her fellow campmate Ryder.

The pair argued about the challenges, as well as Ryder’s swearing and smoking.

However, she’s best known for famously fainting during a live trial.

Georgia Toffolo (2017)

In 2017, the reality star won the 17th series of I’m a Celebrity, beating Jamie Lomas and Iain Lee to the top spot.

During her first I’m a Celeb stint, Toff struck up a close friendship with fellow campmate Stanley Johnson, the father of former Prime Minister, Boris.

Their unlikely bond led to other joint television gigs together, including recurring features on Celebrity Gogglebox and Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up to Cancer.

Andy Whyment (2019)

Corrie star Whyment came second in the 19th season, where he just lost out to Jacqueline Jossa.

While on the show, the Salford-born actor took part in eight Bushtucker Trials.

Asked if I’m a Celebrity changed him, Whyment said: “No because four days later, I was back working on Coronation Street. Doing the show is a bit like going on holiday and then returning to normal life mode.”

Myleene Klass (2006)

The TV presenter and former Hear’Say singer appeared on season six, finishing in second place, behind Busted singer Matt Willis.

She made headlines for the bikini she wore, which she later sold on eBay for charity for thousands of pounds.

While the show was on air, she became the most searched-for celebrity in the show’s history.

Dean Gaffney (2006)

The former EastEnders star first appeared on I’m a Celebrity during the show’s sixth season in 2006, along with fellow South Africa campmate Myleene Klass. He finished in fifth place.

During his time in the jungle, Gaffney, 45, struck up friendships with Klass, as well as Jason Donovan and David Gest.

Ahead of his re-entry to camp life, Gaffney remembered the lessons he learned in series six. “I was in my twenties when I did the show and I wasn’t a very good cook so it made me realise how to fend for myself!” he recalled.

He remembers the “Jungle Spa” as his scariest Bushtucker Trial. Broadcast live, the task featured Gaffney being submerged into a tank of creepy crawlies within hours of his arrival in Australia.

Joe Swash (2008)

Actor Swash won the show in 2008. If it hadn’t been for the series, he would never have met his now wife, Stacey Solomon.

Swash went on to present I’m a Celebrity’s ITV2 spinoff series. Then in 2010, he met Solomon, who had also just won the series, and the pair started dating.

They have since gone on to have three children together and tied the knot in 2022.

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV.