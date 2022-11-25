How much are I’m a Celebrity 2022 contestants getting paid?
Fees vary wildly from person to person – with one said to be nearly reaching £1m
The line-up for the 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has certainly made headlines this year – but how much are the stars getting paid?
A number of big names are camping out in the Australian jungle to compete for the crown, with the production back in its usual locale after two Covid-struck years in Gwrych Castle, Wales.
In what is perhaps the most sensational piece of I’m a Celeb casting for years, Conservative MP Matt Hancock was drafted into the jungle as a surprise addition.
Other celebrities competing this year include Culture Club singer Boy George, DJ Chris Moyles and ex-footballer Jill Scott.
One of the questions frequently asked about I’m a Celebrity concerns the fees celebrities get paid to take part – which can vary wildly from person to person.
While ITV doesn’t disclose details of how much contestants are paid, reports nonetheless circulate about what the stars are taking home, and this year is no different.
Here’s a rundown of what everyone on I’m a Celebrity is reported to be making this year.
Matt Hancock
Former health secretary Matt Hancock, who resigned the post over an extramarital affair, is one of this year’s most high-profile contestants.
The Sun has reported that the Tory MP is set to make a whopping £400,000 from the show.
While Hancock has yet to verify this, a spokesperson confirmed that Hancock would declare his fee to Parliament per procedure, and will donate some of the money he earns to charity.
Boy George
Hancock’s fee may be big, but it’s supposedly nothing on Boy George’s, whom Mail Online claims is set to bag “close to £900,000” for his time on the show.
If true, the figure would be the highest ever paid to a contestant on I’m a Celebrity.
The most expensive star to date was reportedly Noel Edmonds, who was remunerated for his time on the show by way of £600,000.
Mike Tindall
Ex-rugby player Mike Tindall is reportedly set to make as much as £150,000 for his time on the show.
Tindall is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, making him the first royal family member to feature on the show.
Chris Moyles
Former Radio 1 DJ Chris Moyles is also among this year’s contestants.
According to reports, he has agreed a deal worth £250,000 to compete in the jungle.
The rest
When it comes to the remaining contestants – footballer Jill Scott, reality TV star Olivia Attwood (who left early), Corrie star Sue Cleaver, A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, Loose Women anchor Charlene White and comedian Seann Walsh – details of their salaries are yet to be reported.
The Independent will update this page with further information as and when it becomes available.
I’m a Celebrity airs nightly at 9pm on ITV.
Find everything you need to know about the new series here, and the official cast photos here.
