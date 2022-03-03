ITV announces I’m a Celebrity will return to Australia for next series

ITV has confirmed that I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will return to Australia for its next series.

The reality competition, hosted by Ant and Dec, has filmed its last two outings in Wales due to travel restrictions enforced by the Covid-19

pandemic.

ITV’s director of content, Rosemary Newell, confirmed the news (via The Mirror), stating: “We expect a celebrity to return in Australia in November, when it will generate audience over 11 million.”

Since its first series in 2002, I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here had always filmed in Australia, with all but the original iteration shot in Murwillumbah.

Ant previously expressed hope that the series would return to its Australian location should pandemic protocols allow. He told The One Show: “We love Wales but you know, Australia is its home and we’d like to get back there if we can.”

The 2019 series was the first one filmed in Wales at Gwrych Castle as Australia had banned travel to the country to try and curb the spread of Covid.

Due to travel restrictions still being in force a year later, the show returned to Wales for its 21st instalment. The 21st series was also the first to have episodes cancelled due to adverse weather affecting filming.

Danny Miller won the latest series of ‘I’m a Celebrity’ (ITV)

Emmerdale star Danny Miller won the most recent series, with Simon Gregson, best known for playing Steve McDonald in Coronation Street, finishing as the runner-up.