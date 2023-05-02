I’m a Celebrity stars lament ‘horrible’ decision after sending contestant home

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The I’m a Celebrity... South Africa contestants are in turmoil after being forced to make a “horrible” decision.

On Monday’s episode of the All-Star version of the ITV series (1 May), hosts Ant and Dec revealed that the stars would have to choose who would next go home.

This is the first time this has happened in the show’s history, with the fate of the contestants usually lying in the hands of viewers. However, bosses were able to drop this new development in thanks to the fact that the series was pre-recorded.

After decrying the news, the contestants had to cast their vote in a secret ballot – and, in scenes that will air on Tuesday evening (2 May), some of them wonder if they made the right decision.

After Helen Flanagan said she felt like “s***” having to send a campmate home, Georgia “Toff” Toffolo stated: “I’m not happy about my decision; I just felt I had to vote for someone.”

Myleene Klass added: “I’m now thinking, ‘Did I do the right thing?””

However, Amir Khan reassured his fellow stars, telling them, “This is not a holiday – it’s a competition and there has to be one winner,” with Jordan Banjo concurring: “At the end of the day, there’s only going to be one winner.”

The first contestants to be eliminated from the series were former rivals Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder.

Speaking after her exit, McKeith admitted that she was shocked by how well she’d got on with Ryder this time around having infamously clashed with the Happy Mondays singer whe they were last in the jungle together.

Other contestants featured in the All-Star series include Phil Tuffnell, Fatima Whitbread and Janice Dickinson

Myleene Klass, Georgia Toffolo and Andy Whyment in ‘I’m a Celebrity... South Africa’ (ITV)

Two more stars are about to enter the jungle: former EastEnders actors Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney.

I’m a Celebrity… South Africa airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV.