Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The I’m a Celebrity... South Africa contestants have been left reeling by a “horrible” announcement.

ITV’s All-Star version of the reality series, which was filmed last year, is in its second week, with hosts Ant and Dec about to reveal a big twist.

In scenes set to air on Monday evening (1 May), the contestants are shocked by the presenting duo’s late arrival in camp, with Dec telling them: “We bring news. For one of you, this will be your last night in camp.”

However, in a series first, Dec explained: “But this time, who that is is up to you.”

Carol Vorderman immediately shouted: “Oh no, that’s horrible”, with Paul Burrell “furiously” adding: “That’s not nice!”

This is the first time in I’m a Celebrity history that the contestants have had to choose who goes home.

The first contestants to be eliminated from the series were former rivals Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder.

Speaking after her exit, McKeith admitted that she was shocked by how well she’d got on with Ryder this time around.

The TV nutritionist infamously clashed with the Happy Mondays singer the first time they were in the jungle for series 10, shouting at each other on multiple occasions.

Other contestants featured in the All-Star series include Helen Flanagan, Phil Tuffnell, Myleene Klass and former winner Georgia “Toff” Toffolo.

Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo is a contestant on ‘I’m a Celebrity... South Africa’

I’m a Celebrity… South Africa airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV.