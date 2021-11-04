I’m a Celebrity 2021 lineup: Full list of contestant rumours ahead of new series
Including a ‘Bake Off’ winner, ‘EastEnders’ legend and ‘Love Island’ favourite
The line-up for this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has been set by producers.
While nobody has been announced yet, there are the usual set of rumours doing the rounds.
The hit ITV reality show relocated from the Australian jungle to Walesfor its most recent series, as a result of the pandemic, and will do so again for the 2021 edition.
The celebrities who do take part will be arriving at the show’s Gwrych Castle campsite ahead of the expected launch date of mid-November.
Below are all the celebrities who might be entering the jungle.
Frankie Bridge
Frankie Bridge, 32, is a pop star best known for her time in The Saturdays. According toThe Sun, Bridge has signed a “bumper deal” to appear on the series, five years after her husband, footballer Wayne Bridge, joined the show.
Maura Higgins
Maura Higgins has been rumoured to appear on I’m a Celebrity ever since finishing fourth on Love Island in 2019. She is currently one of the bookie’s favourites to be announced as a contestant.
Cheryl Hole
Considering the success of RuPaul’s Drage Race UK, ITV bosses are said to be “keen” to sign one of the show’s stars. “They have big fanbases who would follow them to I’m A Celeb,” an insider told The Sun.
Cheryl Hole (AKA Luke Underwood) is currently the favourite to be named, with Baga Chipz a close second.
Nadiya Hussain
Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain was in the running to appear in the 2020 series, but declined due to it being “so cold” in Wales.
However, she has since expressed regret, telling The Guardian: “Still, I can’t help wondering what it would have been like.” It seems likely, then, that the producers could have given her a chance to reconsider.
Lucy Fallon
Lucy Fallon played Bethany Platt in Coronation Street until March 2020. She is expected to be announced as part of the I’m a Celebrity line-up after reportedly missing out on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.
Maya Jama
Maya Jama’s fans are theorising the DJ and TV presenter could be signing up to the show after leaving her Radio 1 breakfast show to pursue”exciting opportunities”. The rumours have gained such heat that she is one of the bookies’ favourites to appear.
Last month, regular Good Morning Britain co-host Richard Madeley seemed to confirm he will appear on I’m a Celebrity 2021 following reports he had signed a contract worth £200,000.
Fans theorised that hosts Ant and Dec teased his appearance during a video in which they were shown photos of those taking part in this year’s series. When asked who the most likely was to get voted by the public to do all the Bushtucker Trials, they both immediately pointed at one photo, with many believing it to have been Madeley’s.
Naughty Boy
The most recent celebrity to have been “revealed” by reports is Naughty Boy. The rapper – whose real name is Shahid Khan – was forced to pull out of last year’s series at the last moment due to a family illness. He was replaced by eventual runner-up Jordan North.
Arlene Philips
Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips has been a rumoured contestant for several months now. Should Phillips sign up for the show, the 78-year-old will become its oldest contestant to date.
According to The Mirror, EastEnders’ Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt could be this year’s top signing. If that’s the case, bosses will be hoping he remains on the show longer than their previous two most expensive contestants, Noel Edmonds and Caitlyn Jenner.
There is no current launch date for I’m a Celebrity 2021, but going by previous year’s series, it’s expected to begin on Sunday 14 November.
