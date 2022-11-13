Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Matt Hancock has been named as camp leader on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

During Sunday (13 November), the contestants were told that the public had voted Mike Tindall and Hancock as potential leaders of the camp.

Tindall chose Sue Cleaver as his deputy, while Hancock picked Charlene White.

“Let’s do this. You couldn’t make leader of the Conservatives, but you’re leader of camp,” White told Hancock, with the MP replying: “Not yet!”

They then took part in a challenge, which Hancock won. Back at the camp, the other contestants said that they hoped Tindall would win the challenge and would be the leader instead.

When they returned, Jill Scott let out a disappointed sigh, while Chris Moyles said: “Matt Hancock is our leader. Words that nobody in Britain ever thought that they would hear.”

Scarlette Douglas said: “I’m a little bit disappointed, because I would have loved it to have been Mike and Sue. But listen, they’re both two great people, hopefully they’ll do really well and we’ll just see how well or not well they can rule the camp.”

As Hancock and White allocated chores in camp, something they were exempt from doing themselves, Boy George could be heard singing: “Say what you will, try to ignore me, but I will never listen to a Tory.”

He added: “If he’s nice, I’ll do things, but if he’s not...”

Boy George and Sue Cleaver then joked that they were “plotting a revolution” against Hancock.

“The revolution is very, very much underway and it wasn’t started by me, it was started by Sue and Mike [Tindall],” the Culture Club musician said.

Earlier in the episode, Hancock was stung by a scorpion in camp. After being given the go-ahead by the camp medics, he took part in the “House of Horrors” Bushtucker Trial and won nine out of 11 stars.

At the end of the episode, he was voted to do the next trial, “Deserted Down Under”, during Monday (14 November) night’s episode.

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV.