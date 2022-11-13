I’m a Celeb: Contestants ‘disappointed’ as Matt Hancock named camp leader
‘Matt Hancock is our leader. Words that nobody in Britain ever thought that they would hear,’ said Chris Moyles
Matt Hancock has been named as camp leader on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.
During Sunday (13 November), the contestants were told that the public had voted Mike Tindall and Hancock as potential leaders of the camp.
Tindall chose Sue Cleaver as his deputy, while Hancock picked Charlene White.
“Let’s do this. You couldn’t make leader of the Conservatives, but you’re leader of camp,” White told Hancock, with the MP replying: “Not yet!”
They then took part in a challenge, which Hancock won. Back at the camp, the other contestants said that they hoped Tindall would win the challenge and would be the leader instead.
When they returned, Jill Scott let out a disappointed sigh, while Chris Moyles said: “Matt Hancock is our leader. Words that nobody in Britain ever thought that they would hear.”
Scarlette Douglas said: “I’m a little bit disappointed, because I would have loved it to have been Mike and Sue. But listen, they’re both two great people, hopefully they’ll do really well and we’ll just see how well or not well they can rule the camp.”
As Hancock and White allocated chores in camp, something they were exempt from doing themselves, Boy George could be heard singing: “Say what you will, try to ignore me, but I will never listen to a Tory.”
He added: “If he’s nice, I’ll do things, but if he’s not...”
Boy George and Sue Cleaver then joked that they were “plotting a revolution” against Hancock.
“The revolution is very, very much underway and it wasn’t started by me, it was started by Sue and Mike [Tindall],” the Culture Club musician said.
Earlier in the episode, Hancock was stung by a scorpion in camp. After being given the go-ahead by the camp medics, he took part in the “House of Horrors” Bushtucker Trial and won nine out of 11 stars.
At the end of the episode, he was voted to do the next trial, “Deserted Down Under”, during Monday (14 November) night’s episode.
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies