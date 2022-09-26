I’m a Celebrity star Medic Bob to leave series after 20 years
Australian medic is reportedly too busy to take on his usual role
ITV has confirmed that one of the longstanding stars of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is leaving the series after two decades.
Bob McCarron, the Australian medic known to fans of the reality show as Medic Bob, will not feature in I’m a Celebrity’s forthcoming 22nd series.
For the past two years, the series has been filmed in Gwrych Castle in Wales. However, for its next competition, I’m a Celebrity is returning to its usual filming location of the Australian jungle.
The Sun first reported that Medic Bob would be absent from the new series of I’m a Celeb, with the presenter reportedly too busy to feature.
A spokesperson for ITV said: “Bob will always be a friend to the show. We wish him all the very best and thank him for his hard work.”
As well as his role on the UK edition of I’m a Celeb, Medic Bob has taken on a number of other jobs in recent years.
These include a similar medic role on the German version of the ITV series. He is also fronting his own Australia-based travel series.
It is believed that he will continue to star in the German series despite his departure from I’m a Celeb UK.
