I’m a Celebrity star Owen Warner has ecstatic reaction to brothers surprising him in Australia
Warning: there’s a lot of screaming
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! runner up Owen Warner was surprised by his family in Australia – and his reaction was brilliant.
The final of the ITV series on Sunday (27 November) saw the Hollyoaks star finish in second place, with former footballer Jill Scott crowned the Queen of the Jungle.
Posting on Warner’s Instagram Stories before the actor was reunited with his phone, Warner’s brothers Jake and Louie revealed to their sibling’s followers that they had arrived in Australia and dressed up as rangers in a bid to surprise him.
“We’re gonna sneak out and have a photo with him in disguise, and see if he recognises us,” says one of the siblings in a video. “He has no idea we’re in Australia. It’s gonna be mad.”
In another clip, the pair can be seen joining in on a photo opp, with Owen suddenly realising they’re his brothers. He does a huge double take, screams, and jumps up and down, hugging them, for several minutes.
While on I’m a Celebrity, Owen had won over viewers’ hearts with his innocent world outlook and his struggle with hunger.
He just about beat the former health secretary, Matt Hancock, to second place.
See how viewers reacted to Scott being crowned the winner of the show here.
