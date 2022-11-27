Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Viewers of I’m a Celebrity are elated after ex-Lioness Jill Scott beat Owen Warner and Matt Hancock to become queen of the jungle.

The 22nd season of the popular celebrity survival show drew to a close on Sunday evening (27 November).

Scott had been the bookies’ favourite to win for a considerable time ahead of the final, with the last odds placing her at 9/2 to win.

Narrowly missing out on the top spot was Hollyoaks star Owen Warner, who charmed viewers with his innocent world outlook and his struggle with hungriness while in the camp.

Before this final moment, however, Matt Hancock was eliminated, finishing in third place.

The polarising political figure had been the subject of much discussion during this season of the programme, with many expecting him to have been eliminated first.

However, the MP lasted 21 days in the jungle, having entered slightly later than most with comedian Seann Walsh.

Many viewers have expressed their delight in Hancock not finishing first.

“MATT IS 3rd THANK GOD,” reads one viewer’s relieved reaction on Twitter, while another said: “THANK YOU UK. THANK GOD MATT ISN’T IN FINAL TWO.”

Another tweet read: Me sleeping tonight knowing Matt is gone and didn’t win,” with a picture of Homer Simpson snuggled up in bed.

After Hancock finished his interview with hosts Ant and Dec, he ran into the arms of his girlfriend, Gina Coladangelo. The vision of the couple in an embrace led some viewers to reminisce on a picture that exposed their relationship earlier this year.

“Not Matt recreating this!” one I’m a Celebrity fan tweeted, with a photo of their previous embrace attached.

Jill Scott (ITV)

However, many of the reactions online were expressing joy that Scott had finished in first place, with Warner as her runner-up.

“The world rejoiced the moment Jill Scott was announced QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE!!!” reads one reaction, while another fan tweeted: “There’s never been another duo on I’m a Celeb that I have loved more than Jill and Owen.”

An all-stars edition of I’m a Celebrity will air in 2023.