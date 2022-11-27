Jump to content

Liveupdated1669547419

I’m a Celebrity final – live: Matt Hancock makes it to final three with Jill Scott favourite to win

Three contestants are battling it out to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle

Louis Chilton
Sunday 27 November 2022 11:10
Comments
I’m A Celeb: Mike Tindall leaves jungle after being voted out as final looms

This year’s instalment of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here is finally coming to an end.

The final episode of the hit ITV reality show’s 22nd season is airing tonight (27 November) on ITV1 and streaming on ITVX.

After Mike Tindall was voted out the jungle yesterday, just three contestants now remain: ex-England footballer Jill Scott, actor Owen Warner and disgraced Tory MP Matt Hancock.

Hancock’s involvement has been one of the main talking points of the series, after the controversy-struck former health secretary was announced as a surprise contestant shortly before the series aired.

However, it is Scott who has emerged as the bookies’ favourite to be named Queen of the Jungle, with the former athlete currently 2/9 to win the whole series.

After two years in which the production was relocated to Gwrych Castle, Wales, as a result of the Covid pandemic, I’m a Celebrity migrated back to its usual Australian location for the 2022 series.

As usual, the programme is hosted by Ant and Dec.

Saturday’s (26 November) episode saw the popular Celebrity Cyclone round return, with Hancock, Tindall, Scott and Warner all donning superhero costumes to brave the watery obstacles.

The episode also saw Hancock accused of a surruptitious tactic to try and encourage more votes, which didn’t escape the notice of Tindall.

Find everything else you need to know about the new series of I’m a Celebrity here, and the official cast photos here.

Or you can click here for a breakdown of how much this year’s I’m a Celebrity contestants are reportedly being paid.

The Independent will be live-blogging the final tonight. Follow below for our build-up ahead of the episode, as well as live commentary throughout.

1669547419

To start, here’s a little recap of what happened last night, as rugby ace Mike Tindall was eliminated at the penultimate hurdle...

Matt Hancock gets through to I’m a Celeb final as Mike Tindall voted out

Just three contestants now remain

Louis Chilton27 November 2022 11:10
1669547037

Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of the 2022 I’m a Celeb final.

Louis Chilton27 November 2022 11:03

