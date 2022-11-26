Jump to content

Mike Tindall becomes eighth contestant to be eliminated from I’m a Celebrity 2022

Just three contestants now remain

Louis Chilton
Saturday 26 November 2022 22:19
Comments
First look: Final four take on Celebrity Cyclone in I'm a Celeb penultimate episode

Mike Tindall has become the eighth contestant to leave the 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Saturday night’s (26 November) penultimate episode of the series saw Ant and Dec reveal which contestants had made it to the final.

At the start of the episode, which centred around the popular “celebrity cyclone” challenge, just four contestants remained: Tindall, Jill Scott, Matt Hancock and Owen Warner.

The night before, comedian Seann Walsh had departed the show. Earlier in the week, DJ Chris Moyles and comedian Babatunde Aleshe also bade farewell to the jungle.

Voting is now open for the I’m a Celebrity final, with the final set to air on ITV1 on Sunday night (27 November).

Speaking to Ant and Dec after his departure was announced, Tindall said: “I’m good. It’s been a long time. I can feel my body was getting ready... I’m pretty comfortable with it.”

The ex-athlete also described his time on the series as an “amazing journey”.

“It’s been a lot of laughs. That’s the best thing. You can get through anything when the humour’s good,” he continued.

“Before I went in, I imagined the worst case scenario. Then you can deal with everything that’s coming at you. The only time I almost had a little wobble was when we had the nighttime challenge. But then Seann had a wobble, and I could just go back to focus on [helping] Seann,” he recalled.

Earlier in the episode, Tindall had accused fellow campmate Matt Hancock of a sneaky tactic to earn more votes.

Find everything else you need to know about the new series of I’m a Celebrity here, and the official cast photos here.

The final airs at 9pm on ITV1 on Sunday, and will also be available to stream on ITVX.

