Mike Tindall becomes eighth contestant to be eliminated from I’m a Celebrity 2022
Just three contestants now remain
Mike Tindall has become the eighth contestant to leave the 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
Saturday night’s (26 November) penultimate episode of the series saw Ant and Dec reveal which contestants had made it to the final.
At the start of the episode, which centred around the popular “celebrity cyclone” challenge, just four contestants remained: Tindall, Jill Scott, Matt Hancock and Owen Warner.
The night before, comedian Seann Walsh had departed the show. Earlier in the week, DJ Chris Moyles and comedian Babatunde Aleshe also bade farewell to the jungle.
Voting is now open for the I’m a Celebrity final, with the final set to air on ITV1 on Sunday night (27 November).
Speaking to Ant and Dec after his departure was announced, Tindall said: “I’m good. It’s been a long time. I can feel my body was getting ready... I’m pretty comfortable with it.”
The ex-athlete also described his time on the series as an “amazing journey”.
“It’s been a lot of laughs. That’s the best thing. You can get through anything when the humour’s good,” he continued.
“Before I went in, I imagined the worst case scenario. Then you can deal with everything that’s coming at you. The only time I almost had a little wobble was when we had the nighttime challenge. But then Seann had a wobble, and I could just go back to focus on [helping] Seann,” he recalled.
Earlier in the episode, Tindall had accused fellow campmate Matt Hancock of a sneaky tactic to earn more votes.
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
Find everything else you need to know about the new series of I’m a Celebrity here, and the official cast photos here.
The final airs at 9pm on ITV1 on Sunday, and will also be available to stream on ITVX.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies