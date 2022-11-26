First look: Final four take on Celebrity Cyclone in I'm a Celeb penultimate episode

Tonight's penultimate episode of I'm a Celebrity 2022 (26 November) sees the final four take on the iconic 'Celebrity Cyclone' trial.

Mike Tindall, Matt Hancock, Jill Scott, and Owen Warner will all be facing the 'toughest entertainment challenge' following the departure of Seann Walsh yesterday (25 November).

The celebrities can be seen wearing metallic hot pants as they face powerful winds and the force of balls being launched at them in a bid to win one final meal.

"This is like the best waterpark ride in history!", Hancock can be heard saying.

