Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

I’m a Celebrity’s Mike Tindall accuses Matt Hancock of sneaky ploy to win votes

‘Once a politician, always a politician’

Louis Chilton
Saturday 26 November 2022 22:17
Comments
Matt Hancock does karaoke on I'm a Celebrity

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestant Mike Tindall has accused fellow campmate Matt Hancock of a surruptitious ploy to win more votes.

The ex-rugby player and widely disparaged Tory MP were both included in the Final Four for Saturday night’s (26 November) semi-final episode, competing to be voted through into the final.

Early in the episode, Tindall observed that Hancock had been quietly positioning his clothing and items so that his phone number was always facing the camera.

“Matt’s making sure his t-shirt and his phone numbers are on display at all times. Matt clearly wants to win,” he claimed.

“Have you noticed someone’s been advertising themselves? Matt’s been putting all his stuff with ‘Matt’ and the phone number pointing at cameras,” he pointed out to contestant Seann Walsh.

Recommended

“Once a politician, always a politician. Always polling for votes,” he joked in the Bush Telegraph.

Back at the camp, however, he re-arranged Hancock’s jacket to obscure the voting phone number.

“I’m taking great pleasure in turning it around every time he leaves camp,” Tindall said.

At the end of Saturday’s episode, it was ultimately revealed that Tindall would be leaving the camp, with Hancock, Jill Scott and Owen Warner the only three contestants remaining.

Find everything else you need to know about the new series of I’m a Celebrity here, and the official cast photos here.

The final airs at 9pm on ITV1 on Sunday, and will also be available to stream on ITVX.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in