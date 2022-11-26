I’m a Celebrity’s Mike Tindall accuses Matt Hancock of sneaky ploy to win votes

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestant Mike Tindall has accused fellow campmate Matt Hancock of a surruptitious ploy to win more votes.

The ex-rugby player and widely disparaged Tory MP were both included in the Final Four for Saturday night’s (26 November) semi-final episode, competing to be voted through into the final.

Early in the episode, Tindall observed that Hancock had been quietly positioning his clothing and items so that his phone number was always facing the camera.

“Matt’s making sure his t-shirt and his phone numbers are on display at all times. Matt clearly wants to win,” he claimed.

“Have you noticed someone’s been advertising themselves? Matt’s been putting all his stuff with ‘Matt’ and the phone number pointing at cameras,” he pointed out to contestant Seann Walsh.

“Once a politician, always a politician. Always polling for votes,” he joked in the Bush Telegraph.

Back at the camp, however, he re-arranged Hancock’s jacket to obscure the voting phone number.

“I’m taking great pleasure in turning it around every time he leaves camp,” Tindall said.

At the end of Saturday’s episode, it was ultimately revealed that Tindall would be leaving the camp, with Hancock, Jill Scott and Owen Warner the only three contestants remaining.

Find everything else you need to know about the new series of I’m a Celebrity here, and the official cast photos here.

The final airs at 9pm on ITV1 on Sunday, and will also be available to stream on ITVX.