I’m a Celebrity odds: Jill Scott favourite to win 2022 series
ITV competition series is back – but who will be named King or Queen of the Jungle?
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has returned to our screens, with a new batch of contestants competing to be named series champion.
The reality competition show, which is being filmed in Australia after two years in Wales, sees a group of celebrities live together in uncomfortable conditions and compete in gruelling challenges over three weeks.
Among those still in the running for the throne disgraced politician Matt Hancock, Owen Warner, and Mike Tindall.
You can see the full list of contestants here and all the contestants who have left so far here.
Find the latest odds on which contestant could win below...
At the top of the list, we have former footballer Jill Scott...
See the full list of current odds from William Hill:
Jill Scott: 2/5
Matt Hancock: 7/2
Owen Warner: 13/2
Mike Tindall: 11/1
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues nightly on ITV.
