Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1668981652

I’m a Celebrity - live: Letters from home to be read out to the campmates

Charlene White became the first star to be eliminated on Friday (18 November)

Ellie Harrison,Isobel Lewis,Jacob Stolworthy,Peony Hirwani,Annabel Nugent,Nicole Vassell,Tom Murray
Sunday 20 November 2022 22:00
Comments
Cockroach crawls into Jill Scott's ear on I'm a Celebrity

The 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is in full flow and has finally seen the first star eliminated from the show.

This season has been one of the most headline-making in the programme’s history, with former health secretary Matt Hancock’s arrival leading to Boy George crying on camera about nearly losing his mother during the pandemic, and Charlene White schooling the politician over his decision to join the show.

On Friday 18 November, Charlene White became the first person to be eliminated following the public vote.

Big moments from the 20th series have so far included Seann Walsh opening up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver, Hancock saying he’s looking for forgiveness, and former Rugby player Mike Tindall’s eyebrow-raising Princess Anne story.

Ex-footballer Jill Scott also got a cockroach stuck in her ear. “It’s in my brain!” she cried. Ouch.

Recommended

Read updates on the latest jungle antics below...

1668981652

They smashed that – everyone’s gonna have their letter read out tonight

Ellie Harrison20 November 2022 22:00
1668981326

After the ads, the celebrities are going to take turns reading out the letters from home to each other. There will be tears

Ellie Harrison20 November 2022 21:55
1668980614

The celebs are now being challenged to win letters from home... it’s gonna get tense!

Ellie Harrison20 November 2022 21:43
1668980205

10 stars for Jill and Mike! Woop! They’ve lost their appetite though

Ellie Harrison20 November 2022 21:36
1668979946

Hairs in a drink. Not what you want

Ellie Harrison20 November 2022 21:32
1668979505

Seeing a lot of this on Twitter:

Ellie Harrison20 November 2022 21:25
1668979408

Love Jill’s approach to the trial. A real sportswoman: “The group has picked me and Mike, hopefully we can be competitive, determined, resilient and try and bring back some stars so the group can eat well tonight.”

Ellie Harrison20 November 2022 21:23
1668978926

Not Matt Hancock talking about dyslexia

Ellie Harrison20 November 2022 21:15
1668978724

Looks like poor old Sue wishes campmates were being voted off...

Ellie Harrison20 November 2022 21:12
1668978596

Seann had a fright when using the dunny in tonight’s episode (spider danger), but the good news is no one’s going home...

Ellie Harrison20 November 2022 21:09

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in