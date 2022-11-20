I’m a Celebrity - live: Letters from home to be read out to the campmates
Charlene White became the first star to be eliminated on Friday (18 November)
The 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is in full flow and has finally seen the first star eliminated from the show.
This season has been one of the most headline-making in the programme’s history, with former health secretary Matt Hancock’s arrival leading to Boy George crying on camera about nearly losing his mother during the pandemic, and Charlene White schooling the politician over his decision to join the show.
On Friday 18 November, Charlene White became the first person to be eliminated following the public vote.
Big moments from the 20th series have so far included Seann Walsh opening up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver, Hancock saying he’s looking for forgiveness, and former Rugby player Mike Tindall’s eyebrow-raising Princess Anne story.
Ex-footballer Jill Scott also got a cockroach stuck in her ear. “It’s in my brain!” she cried. Ouch.
Read updates on the latest jungle antics below...
They smashed that – everyone’s gonna have their letter read out tonight
After the ads, the celebrities are going to take turns reading out the letters from home to each other. There will be tears
The celebs are now being challenged to win letters from home... it’s gonna get tense!
10 stars for Jill and Mike! Woop! They’ve lost their appetite though
Hairs in a drink. Not what you want
Seeing a lot of this on Twitter:
Love Jill’s approach to the trial. A real sportswoman: “The group has picked me and Mike, hopefully we can be competitive, determined, resilient and try and bring back some stars so the group can eat well tonight.”
Not Matt Hancock talking about dyslexia
Looks like poor old Sue wishes campmates were being voted off...
Seann had a fright when using the dunny in tonight’s episode (spider danger), but the good news is no one’s going home...
