Jill Scott wins I’m a Celebrity 2022

Series came to an end on Sunday evening

Louis Chilton,Nicole Vassell
Sunday 27 November 2022 22:35
I’m a Celeb 2022 winner: Ex-Lioness Jill Scott becomes queen of the jungle

Jill Scott has been crowned the winner of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!’s 2022 series.

The result was announced by presenters Ant and Dec at the end of Sunday night’s (27 November) episode.

Following the departure of Mike Tindall one day previously, three contestants had been left competing in the final episode: ex-England footballer Jill Scott, actor Owen Warner and disgraced Tory MP Matt Hancock.

The MP was revealed as the third-place finisher earlier in the programme after viewers saw the trio take part in three final Bushtucker Trials.

After an exit interview with the hosts, Hancock reunited with his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo on the bridge with a kiss and a hug.

Hancock’s involvement in the ITV reality series had been the main talking point for a series that saw production return to the Australian jungle after two Covid-struck years in Gwrych Castle, Wales.

The unpopular former health secretary was announced as a surprise contestant shortly before the series aired, joining a roster of contestants that also included DJ Chris Moyles, Culture Club singer Boy George, and broadcaster Charlene White.

With odds of 2/9, Scott had been the strong favourite to emerge victorious from Sunday’s final, with Hancock less likely at 5/1. Warner, meanwhile, was a relatively long shot at 10/1.

Jill Scott on ‘I’m a Celeb'

(ITV)

As the final result was announced, Scott and Warner hugged before Warner shared how “gassed” he was for his friend’s success.

She was crowned by Mike Tindall.

Over 12 million votes were cast since the final votes opened yesterday.

You can click here for a breakdown of how much this year’s I’m a Celebrity contestants were reportedly being paid.

The I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here final is available to stream now on ITVX.

