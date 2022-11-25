Seann Walsh stuns I’m a Celebrity viewers with ‘spot on’ Michael McIntyre impression

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Seann Walsh impressed I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! viewers with his impromptu impression of comedian Michael McIntyre.

The comedian and reality show contestant impersonated the Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow host while talking to Jill Scott and Owen Warner at the campsite.

Viewers were amazed by the accuracy of his impression, which Walsh had also performed on-stage as part of his stand-up shows.

“How good was Seann Walsh’s impression of Michael McIntyre? Best thing I’ve seen him do in the jungle,” one viewer remarked on Twitter.

“Seann and his Michael McIntyre impression I’m dying,” another person wrote, while someone else described it as a “brilliant impression”.

“Why did Seann sound more like Michael McIntyre than Michael McIntyre?” quipped a fourth viewer.

“Seann’s Michael McIntyre impersonation tho... He sounded exactly like him,” another fan wrote.

Later in the episode, Walsh continued to attempt to teach his fellow campmates how to impersonate McIntyre.

In the Bush Telegraph, contestant Owen Warner admitted: “Didn’t go very well at all. I sounded nothing like him and I know Jill [Scott] sounded nothing like him.

“I’ll stick to the acting and Jill will stick to the football, leave the impressions to Seann.”

At the end of the episode, it was announced that Walsh would be the seventh contestant to leave the jungle, after being voted off the series by viewers.

The 22nd series of I’m a Celebrity concludes on ITV1 this weekend.