Seann Walsh stuns I’m a Celebrity viewers with ‘spot on’ Michael McIntyre impression
‘Why did Seann sound more like Michael McIntyre than Michael McIntyre?’
Seann Walsh impressed I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! viewers with his impromptu impression of comedian Michael McIntyre.
The comedian and reality show contestant impersonated the Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow host while talking to Jill Scott and Owen Warner at the campsite.
Viewers were amazed by the accuracy of his impression, which Walsh had also performed on-stage as part of his stand-up shows.
“How good was Seann Walsh’s impression of Michael McIntyre? Best thing I’ve seen him do in the jungle,” one viewer remarked on Twitter.
“Seann and his Michael McIntyre impression I’m dying,” another person wrote, while someone else described it as a “brilliant impression”.
“Why did Seann sound more like Michael McIntyre than Michael McIntyre?” quipped a fourth viewer.
“Seann’s Michael McIntyre impersonation tho... He sounded exactly like him,” another fan wrote.
Later in the episode, Walsh continued to attempt to teach his fellow campmates how to impersonate McIntyre.
In the Bush Telegraph, contestant Owen Warner admitted: “Didn’t go very well at all. I sounded nothing like him and I know Jill [Scott] sounded nothing like him.
“I’ll stick to the acting and Jill will stick to the football, leave the impressions to Seann.”
At the end of the episode, it was announced that Walsh would be the seventh contestant to leave the jungle, after being voted off the series by viewers.
The 22nd series of I’m a Celebrity concludes on ITV1 this weekend.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies