Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Seann Walsh stuns I’m a Celebrity viewers with ‘spot on’ Michael McIntyre impression

‘Why did Seann sound more like Michael McIntyre than Michael McIntyre?’

Louis Chilton
Friday 25 November 2022 23:07
Comments
Seann Walsh becomes seventh contestant to leave I’m a Celeb

Seann Walsh impressed I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! viewers with his impromptu impression of comedian Michael McIntyre.

The comedian and reality show contestant impersonated the Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow host while talking to Jill Scott and Owen Warner at the campsite.

Viewers were amazed by the accuracy of his impression, which Walsh had also performed on-stage as part of his stand-up shows.

“How good was Seann Walsh’s impression of Michael McIntyre? Best thing I’ve seen him do in the jungle,” one viewer remarked on Twitter.

“Seann and his Michael McIntyre impression I’m dying,” another person wrote, while someone else described it as a “brilliant impression”.

Recommended

“Why did Seann sound more like Michael McIntyre than Michael McIntyre?” quipped a fourth viewer.

“Seann’s Michael McIntyre impersonation tho... He sounded exactly like him,” another fan wrote.

Later in the episode, Walsh continued to attempt to teach his fellow campmates how to impersonate McIntyre.

In the Bush Telegraph, contestant Owen Warner admitted: “Didn’t go very well at all. I sounded nothing like him and I know Jill [Scott] sounded nothing like him.

“I’ll stick to the acting and Jill will stick to the football, leave the impressions to Seann.”

Recommended

At the end of the episode, it was announced that Walsh would be the seventh contestant to leave the jungle, after being voted off the series by viewers.

The 22nd series of I’m a Celebrity concludes on ITV1 this weekend.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in