I’m a Celebrity South Africa contestants ‘devastated’ after eliminating campmate

I’m a Celebrity South Africa has eliminated their first-ever contestant by camp vote.

On Monday (1 May), it was announced that the all-star version of the popular survival show would include celebrities deciding the next person to leave the programme.

Since this version of the show is not filmed live, the usual public vote does not take place.

After a secret ballot, Amir Khan became the first all-star contestant to get the boot via camp decision on Tuesday’s episode (2 May).

Show hosts Ant and Dec delivered the news, which ended up being a shock to many.

After Khan’s departure, contestants such as Georgia “Toff” Toffolo shared her disappointment at him leaving the show.

Having initially been on I’m a Celebrity with the retired boxer in 2017, the former Made in Chelsea star was sad to see Khan go, calling the choice a “c**k-up”.

Amir Khan (ITV)

“Out of everyone in here, me and Amir have such a special, special friendship,” Toff said in her confessional. “I'm distraught that he's not gonna be here.”

Janice Dickinson also named Khan as a “good egg”, explaining that he was a “great coach and mentor for everyone.”

Paul Burrell (ITV)

Meanwhile, Paul Burrell was reduced to tears at the departure of his friend. “Amir Khan is a king in his own domain,” he said.

Viewers saw the celebrities learn of their eviction powers on Monday’s edition of the show.

After being shocked by the presenting duo’s late arrival in camp, Dec told them: “We bring news. For one of you, this will be your last night in camp.”

However, in a twist, Dec explained: “But this time, who that is is up to you.”

Carol Vorderman immediately shouted: “Oh no, that’s horrible,” while Paul Burrell also added his upset with: “That’s not nice!”

I’m a Celebrity South Africa airs nightly at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.