I’m a Celebrity fans divided over show returning to Wales for second year

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will not be returning to Australia for its forthcoming 21st series – and fans have mixed views about it.

The popular ITV reality show moved production from Australia to Gwrych Castle in Wales for its most recent series, due to the pandemic.

However, the show had planned to return to its usual location for the next run, which is set to air later this year.

It has now been confirmed that producers have abandoned this idea, with Covid-related travel restrictions posing too many logistical difficulties for an entire production crew. Instead, the show will return to Wales.

Many fans of the show were unhappy with the news, and took to Twitter to share how much they miss the jungle.

One viewer wrote: “Did like seeing it set in a different place last year was a nice change but do prefer the jungle, now they’ve got more time to prepare for the castle hopefully the trials and camp will be bigger and better.”

Others have said they actually prefer the castle, and are looking forward to the reality show returning there.

Recommended

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning, said: “We’ve always said we have contingencies in place for the series if the Covid situation continued to bring uncertainty, and after a highly successful run at the castle last year we’re pleased that we can return there. I have no doubt the production team will produce another hugely entertaining series.”

The next series of I’m a Celebrity, presented by Ant and Dec, will air on ITV this November.