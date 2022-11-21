Jump to content

I’m a Celeb: Sue Cleaver becomes third camp mate to be eliminated by public

‘Coronation Street’ star was not gutted to be leaving

Tom Murray
Monday 21 November 2022 22:40
Comments
I'm A Celebrity: Scarlette Douglas holds tears back as she is voted off the jungle

Sue Cleaver became the third campmate to be voted off I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here on Monday’s (21 November) episode.

The actor best known for playing Eileen Grimshaw on Coronation Street, was delighted to be returning to her family after two weeks in the jungle.

Cleaver’s elimination followed that of broadcaster Charlene White, who left on Friday 18 November, and A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas on Sunday 20 November.

During her exit interview with Ant and Dec, Cleaver sang the praises of her “jungle husband” Mike Tindall and expressed her desire for Lioness football star Jill Scott to win the competition.

Earlier in Monday’s episode, Cleaver became the second celebrity to skip her turn sleeping in the RV. “The RV is not luxurious, the RV needs to be chopped down into firewood,” she told the Bush Telegraph.

Read live updates on the series here.

I’m a Celebrity continues nightly on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

This story is being updated

