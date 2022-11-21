I’m a Celeb: Sue Cleaver becomes third camp mate to be eliminated by public

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sue Cleaver became the third campmate to be voted off I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here on Monday’s (21 November) episode.

The actor best known for playing Eileen Grimshaw on Coronation Street, was delighted to be returning to her family after two weeks in the jungle.

Cleaver’s elimination followed that of broadcaster Charlene White, who left on Friday 18 November, and A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas on Sunday 20 November.

During her exit interview with Ant and Dec, Cleaver sang the praises of her “jungle husband” Mike Tindall and expressed her desire for Lioness football star Jill Scott to win the competition.

Earlier in Monday’s episode, Cleaver became the second celebrity to skip her turn sleeping in the RV. “The RV is not luxurious, the RV needs to be chopped down into firewood,” she told the Bush Telegraph.

Read live updates on the series here.

I’m a Celebrity continues nightly on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

This story is being updated