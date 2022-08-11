Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Indian Matchmaking host Sima Taparia has claimed that the age gap between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is too much, and added that they “aren’t a good fit”.

In season two of the hit Netflix show, the Indian matchmaker – also known as Sima aunty – is once again on a quest to find “perfect partners” for people seeking a healthy and happy married life.

***This article contains spoilers for Indian Matchmaking’s season two***

When one of the contestants from the show brought up the topic of the age gap in marriage and referenced Chopra and Jonas’s relationship, Taparia said: “I don’t feel it’s a good match.”

“Sorry to tell you that. [Jonas and Chopra] have married, but it’s not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her, and she looks elder.”

Chopra and Jonas have an age gap of 10 years.

Taparia’s comment caught the attention of viewers on Twitter and many criticised her for dragging Chopra and Jonas into the mix, considering how much flak the former received at the time of her marriage.

Indian Matchmaking’s season two aired on Netflix on Wednesday (10 August).

The show follows Mumbai-based Taparia’s quest to help Indian singles find prospective life partners based on her “decades of experiences, insights and traditional methods”.

She came to be known as ‘Sima aunty’ in viral memes and jokes by social media users for embodying the person in many Indian families who take up the responsibility of finding matches for younger bachelors.

The second season features some familiar faces from the first season as well as newcomers.

The contestants who have returned are Nadia Jagessar, Pradhyuman Maloo, and Aparna Shewakramani.

In season one, Maloo rejected over 150 women presented to him by Sima but he has reportedly found his partner, without Taparia’s help.

Some of the new cast members are Viral Joshi, Shital Patel, Akshay Dhumal, Arshneel Singh, and Vinesh.

Viewers are divided upon the show’s return.

While some find it funny and entertaining, many others have pointed out that “it’s sad to see how these people are living in a constant state of impending doom over the thought of not having a partner”.

“Half an hour into Indian Matchmaking S2 and apparently some guy is cursed which is why he can’t get married,” one person wrote.

Another person added: “Cringe and some more cringe.”

After its release in July 2020, Indian Matchmaking sparked a backlash among viewers, with some describing it as a “cesspool of casteism, colourism, sexism, and classism”.

Some viewers accused the show of endorsing archaic ideas, white-washing some regressive traditions of arranged marriages, and reinforcing stereotypes.