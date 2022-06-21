Love Island 2022 is about to return to screens with a whole new crop of contestants hoping to have a summer of romance.

The wildly popular dating competition launches on ITV2 on Monday (6 June).

Here at The Independent, we have already made some predictions on how far each of the initial islanders will go on the show.

One of this year’s hopefuls includes Indiyah Polack, a 23-year-old hotel waitress.

For Londoner Indiyah, heading to the villa is a way to meet someone in a way that doesn’t involve scrolling through the apps.

“I feel like I’m at a stage in my life now where I’m ready to meet new people and start dating properly,” she explained.

“I have been single for some time and I feel like for my generation of people, it’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that.”

Love Island contestant Indiyah Polack (Indiyah Polack/Instagram)

So, she’s trying her luck at romance on Love Island as she thinks the closed environment will be a “great place to get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection.”

When asked how her loved ones would describe her, she said, “very outgoing and headstrong” as well as “positive, friendly and carefree”.

Her confidence will surely come in handy in a competition that often includes wandering eyes and partner swapping.

“If I feel like you’re with somebody else or somebody else thinks they have a chance, you can p**s off!” she declared ahead of the show. “I feel like if you’re not all about me, then forget it!”

Her Instagram handle is @1ndiyah, as well as her Twitter handle. To find her on TikTok, head to @indzxo.

Love Island returns Monday 6 June at 9pm on ITV2.