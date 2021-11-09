Bollywood director Ram Madhvani’s drama series Aarya has been nominated for an International Emmy this year.

A contender for the best drama award at the 49th International Emmys, which will be presented on 22 November, Madhvani’s Aarya is an official remake of Dutch crime drama Penoza.

With a second season currently in the works, it has quickly become one of the most popular Indian shows ever released on Disney+ Hotstar, an OTT streaming service owned and operated by The Walt Disney Company in India.

Aarya is nominated alongside Chile’s El Presidente, Israel’s Tehran and the second season of British comedy-drama There She Goes

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Madhvani said: “I think that this is really a great opportunity for me to tell people that this is the work that we have – not just from an Aarya point of view – but from an India point of view.”

The show, which is also streaming on Hulu and has been dubbed in multiple languages, features actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen in a career-defining role.

Sen plays Aarya Sareen, whose world turns upside down when her husband is shot and she has to “choose between being a mother, a daughter and a wife”, Madhvani told the news outlet.

Madhvani made his directorial debut with the 2002 film, Let’s Talk, which premiered at the Locarno film festival. His 2016 film Neerja, starring Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, earned critical and commercial success.

His forthcoming film Dhamaka is slated for a Netflix release later this month.

Two other Indians – actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his Netflix movie Serious Men and comedian Vir Das for his Netflix comedy special Vir Das: For India – have been nominated for this year’s International Emmys, an award that was created to honour excellence in television outside the US.

Netflix show Delhi Crime, a fictionalised version of a brutal New Delhi gang rape, won the award for best drama series last year, signalling the arrival and recognition of Indian internet content on the global scene.

Additional reporting from the Associated Press.