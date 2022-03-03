The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Inventing Anna creator Shonda Rhimes explains why some parts of Netflix show were made up
‘Everything is true until it’s not in Anna’s world,’ she said
Inventing Anna creator Shonda Rhimes has explained why some moments featured in the show aren’t true.
Ever since the drama was released on Netflix last month, viewers have been wondering where exactly the fact stops and the fiction begins.
Rhimes, who developed the series about con artist Anna Delvey, has shed some light on why the series tweaked the truth in a new interview.
Julia Garner plays Delvey, real name Anna Sorokin, in the show. It tells the true story of the twenty-something socialite, who successfully posed as a rich German heiress under an alias in New York City.
Sorokin successfully scammed her friends and big banks out of hundreds of thousands of dollars before she was convicted of fraud and grand larceny.
Rhimes told Inventing Anna: The Official Podcast that the show features “some things... that are true that we can’t admit are true”, but that “there are some things in there that are made up”, which she said “encompasses the essence of who Anna is”.
“Everything is true until it’s not in Anna’s world,” she said.
Rhimes added that having a researcher on the show was “extraordinarily important” so that the writers had a basis of knowledge to work from when fleshing out the storyline.
“We were telling a story that was based on fact, so needed a document to build an extensive timeline of events, to dig into little things that we weren’t even sure wee going to matter,” Rhimes said.
“For this particular show, having someone who has read every transcript of the trial, who was paying close attention to every detail in Anna’s life, was really, really important, because we wanted to know what we were thinking. We wanted to know what we were making up; we didn’t want to be making things up just for the sake of it.”
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
Rhimes added: “We wanted to intentionally be fictionalising moments versus just accidentally be fictionalising them.”
Inventing Anna is available to stream on Netflix now. Find out which parts are fact and faction here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies