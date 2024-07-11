Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

ITV newsreader Sascha Williams has quit the channel after 21 years.

Williams announced the news on her social media pages, sharing a photo collage of herself from over her two decades on ITV News.

“After 21 years (and by the look of it, about as many hairstyles) it’s time to bid farewell to ITV,” she wrote. “It’s been one heck of a ride, working some of the absolute best in the business.”

“Will miss them lots,” she said, adding in reference to her 6.25am news bulletins: “Though probably not the 4am alarm.”

Williams’s colleagues have paid tribute to the newsreader following her announcement.

Jonathan Wills, a former iTV News colleague, hailed Williams as “a star”, writing: “Such a pleasure to share the @itvanglia sofa with you Sascha… enjoy the deserved break from the alarm… and huge best wishes coming to you from the islands!”

ITV News’s managing editor, Matt Brindley, wrote: “Best of luck @Sascha_Williams – total pro and great colleague.”

Meanwhile, her fellow presenter David Whiteley called her “one of the very best in the business”.

Williams started working for the channel in 2003, when she became a production journalist for ITV Anglia.

She rose through the ranks and, in 2013, became an ITV News presenter. Before then, she appeared on Good Morning Britain and ITV News London.

open image in gallery Sascha Williams shared photos of herself on ITV from over the years ( X/Twitter )

Earlier this year, ITV News made the headlines after presenter Rageh Omaar fell ill during a live broadcast of News at Ten.

Omaar, 56, was presenting the ITV1 news programme in April 2024 when he appeared to have difficulty reading the autocue. Following the broadcast, ITV confirmed that the newscaster was receiving medical care.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The following day, a spokesperson for the network shared an update expressing that Omaar is now recovering at home following hospital treatment.

“We appreciate viewers of last night’s News At Ten were concerned about Rageh Omaar’s wellbeing,” the statement read. “Following medical treatment at hospital, he is now recovering at home with his family.

“We are wishing Rageh a speedy recovery and look forward to him being back on screen when he feels ready.”

Omar thanked all who supported him during the difficult ordeal in his own statement, which read: “I would like to thank everyone for their kindness and good wishes, especially all the medical staff, all my wonderful colleagues at ITV News, and our viewers who expressed concern.

“At the time, I was determined to finish presenting the programme. I am grateful for all the support I’ve been given.”