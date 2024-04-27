ITV have confirmed that news presenter Rageh Omaar is “receiving medical care” after he appeared to become unwell live on-air last night (26 April).

Mr Omaar was reading the News At Ten headlines when he appeared to struggle to get his words out, sparking concern from viewers.

“We are aware that viewers are concerned about Rageh Omaar’s wellbeing,” an ITV News spokesperson said.

“Rageh became unwell while presenting News at Ten on Friday and is now receiving medical care.”

“He thanks everyone for their well wishes.”