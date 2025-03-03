ITV viewers beg for return of ad breaks after ‘insufferable’ Oscars coverage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Viewers were left frustrated at ITV’s Oscars coverage, as they begged for the return of ad breaks instead.

The 97th Academy Awards took place on Sunday night (2 March), marking a big moment for independent movies as Anora took home five trophies, including for the coveted Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress categories.

This year’s ceremony was hosted by an “incredibly silly” Conan O’Brien, who shocked with jokes about the Emilia Pérez-Karla Sofía Gascón controversy and also Canadian rapper Drake, which drew gasps from the crowd.

Meanwhile, ITV’s coverage was led by Jonathan Ross for the second year running. He was joined on the Oscars panel by journalist Mariella Frostrup and broadcaster Elle Osili-Wood. Harry Potter actor Jason Isaacs, who plays Lucius Malfoy in the films, joined the group at the start of the evening.

As the ceremony was interrupted for an intermission, audiences were treated to analysis by the panel, as opposed to the usual ad breaks. But the discussion left viewers “bored” and frustrated as they begged for commercials instead.

“When they cut away from the action and it means you've gotten to listen to Mariella Frostrup's incessant whining some more,” wrote one persn. “Feel like I've aged a year listening to her already man!!!”

Another added: “So tired of being a Brit, ITV panelists are awful.”

open image in gallery Jonathan Ross led the Oscars coverage for ITV for the second year in a row ( ITV )

One person trawled through social media “liking every tweet hating on the ITV panelists for the Oscars”.

Among the complaints were that the group had been unncessarily negative and critical of the movies enjoyed by viewers.

“Please cancel this ITV Oscars panel already,” said one viewer. “I'd rather watch ads than people who clearly feel no joy.” Another labelled the presenters “bitter”.

“Get this blonde bobbed lady off this sofa,” hit out another at Frostrup’s contributions. “Hating The Substance AND Anora? have some FUN”.

open image in gallery Ross was joined by Mariella Frostrup who was particularly unpopular ( ITV )

“The ITV #Oscars panel is so insufferable, sis I’d rather sit through ads,” said another dissatisfied person.

Viewers also complained about a “pointless” James Bond tribute, branding it one of the “worst” moments in the ceremony’s history.

Those watching along at home questioned the length of the sequence, with many wondering whether Daniel Craig’s replacement as Bond was about to be announced. However, that wasn’t to be.