James Corden shares embarrassing Bryan Cranston encounter

James Corden has shared the embarrassing story of how he met Bryan Cranston for the first time, during a recent appearance on the TODAY show.

Corden, 45, joined Cranston, 67, for an interview on the US programmeTODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Monday (29 January).

During one segment, the pair tried to fool the show’s hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager by telling them real or made-up stories, with Corden opting to reveal the awkward moment Cranston thought he was a waiter.

“The first time I ever met Bryan Cranston [was] a huge moment in my life,” the former Late Late Show host began. “My wife and I had gone to – she was my girlfriend at the time – and we’d gone to Los Angeles for the first time in our lives, and we’d spent the entire morning watching season two ofBreaking Bad.”

One of Cranston’s best-loved performances is his portrayal of cancer-stricken chemistry teacher-turned-drug kingpin Walter White, in ABC’s Emmy-winning crime drama Breaking Bad.

“We then decide to leave our room and go for lunch,” Corden continued. “I go for lunch and who walks in the restaurant but Bryan Cranston. To this day, I have never been as starstruck as I was in that moment.

“I went over, I said ‘Bryan…’” the Into the Woods actor explained, before Cranston cut in: “And then I immediately say, ‘Could I have some more coffee, please?’”

Finishing the story, Corden added: “That is completely true. I said, ‘Bryan, you don’t know me, I’m an actor in the United Kingdom and I was watching the show this morning. Your performance is incredible.’ And he said ‘Thank you, can I get a Diet Coke with no ice?’”

Bryan Cranston as Walter White in ‘Breaking Bad’ (AMC Studios)

Cranston is gearing up for the release of Argylle, an espionage thriller also starring Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Dua Lipa, which will hit theatres in the UK on Friday (2 February).

“There are 12 legitimate twists to this fun film that you will not see coming,” Cranston, who plays the villain in Argylle, told Kotb and Hager.

Corden, 45, joined Cranston, 67, for an interview on the US programmeTODAY (TODAY/NBC)

He also clarified the rumours he was ready to retire from acting, adding: “We’re very lucky to be able to do what we do, tell stories for a living. If you’re not happy that way, what would make you happy?

“I have a long-time love affair with acting. If that ever goes away, that’s when I retire,” he continued.