Bryan Cranston almost ‘shut down’ during dangerous Malcolm in the Middle stunt

Bryan Cranston revealed that he almost 'shut down' during a dangerous Malcolm in the Middle stunt.

The actor, 67, told Graham Norton and guests about several crazy stunts he did while filming the sitcom, which

“I was strapped on a moving bus. I had 60,000 stinging bees on me at one time. I did a thing where my character was in a depression and he started painting, and I was completely covered from head to toe in blue paint,” the Breaking Bad actor said.

Cranston referenced a popular urban legend that Shirley Eaton, who was painted completely gold in Goldfinger, died as a result of the paint - which isn’t true.