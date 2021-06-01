James Corden shares update on Carpool Karaoke’s return

James Corden has updated fans about the anticipated return of his popular late-night segment, Carpool Karaoke.

The Late Late Show host launched the skit – in which he drives around with famous musical guests singing their biggest hits – in 2015.

Previous guests have included Lady Gaga, The Foo Fighters, Adele, Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, Elton John, Ariana Grande, Madonna and Cardi B.

Among the most memorable moments include McCartney taking Corden on a tour of Liverpool, and Wonder serenading Corden’s wife over the phone with a rendition of “I Just Called to Say I Love You”.

Appearing in a virtual interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the presenter said he was still unsure about when he would be given the go-ahead to restart the segment.

“I don’t know really. We wonder when someone will tell us it’s OK,” he said. “I’m hopeful for the end of summer, or autumn time, that we’d be able to do it again.”

He confirmed there was a “whole raft of artists” he and the Late Late Show team were “desperate” to get on board.

“We seem to work in the strictest building maybe on Earth, so I hope so much that we’ll be able to do it before the end of the year,” he said.

Corden was appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote his new film, Peter Rabbit 2, in which he voices the title character.

Last month, it was reported that the film had helped give cinemas in the UK a boost as they reopened following the lifting of certain lockdown restrictions.

“This weekend’s performance went beyond our expectations as customers were eager to return to the movies and enjoy the full movie experience, including the traditional popcorn which led to strong concession income,” Cineworld said in a statement on 24 May.

CEO Mooky Greidinger added: “We are especially pleased with the warm welcome our employees have received, and the positive feedback from returning guests. With the releases next week of Cruella, and A Quiet Place 2, we expect next weekend’s results to be strong.”

