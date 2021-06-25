A petition to discontinue a recurring segment of James Corden’s The Late Late Show that allegedly “encourages racism” has reached over 40,000 signatures.

In the segment, entitled “Spill Your Guts”, celebrity guests are made to eat foods that Corden has judged to be “horrific” and “disgusting” or else they’ll have to answer a difficult personal question.

However, the segment has been criticised for its use of Asian cuisine, with food such as balut (boiled fertilised egg embryo), century old eggs, and chicken feet having previously been served to guests.

Asian-American artist and social media personality Kim Saira started a Change.org petition in response to the segment, asking that it be altered or removed completely from the popular late night US chat show.

At the time of writing, the petition has accrued around 42,000 signatures.

The petition lists three demands. Firstly, that the food be “completely changed” to something else, or the segment be removed entirely.

Secondly, the petition solicits a formal apology from Corden on his series, and a pledge to take steps to “do better in the future”.

Lastly, the petition asks for “funds [to be] donated to local Asian American organisations that are working to help Asian-owned restaurants and small businesses”.

Argues the petition: “According to Wikipedia, The Late Late Show averages over 650,000 viewers per episode. That means, 650,000 people are being influenced to think that native foods from Asian countries are ‘disgusting,’ or ‘horrifying.’

“Content like this continually perpetuates and encourages harm and racism against Asian Americans in our daily lives.”

In the “reasons for signing” section underneath the petition, some people described the segment as “offensive” and “racist”.

The Independent has reached out to CBS Studios for comment.