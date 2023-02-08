Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Late Late Show with James Corden is coming to an end this year – and its replacement has reportedly been decided.

In April 2022, the British comic actor announced that he would be stepping down from hosting the US late night show in 2023 after eight years.

Rather than replacing Corden with a new presenter (the previous host was Craig Ferguson), it has now been reported that a different show will take the time slot.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Late Late Show will be replaced with a reboot of panel show @midnight. The Emmy-winning comedy game show originally aired on Comedy Central from 2013 from 2017 and saw comedians being asked questions about the internet.

Stephen Colbert is reportedly on board as an executive producer of the revival, although original host Chris Hardwick is said to not be returning.

The Independent has contacted CBS for comment.

Corden’s tenure at The Late Late Show has been its fourth, after the show first began on CBS in 1995.

In January, Corden opened up about his decision to leave the US talk show, explaining that he was leaving the show in order to settle in London and spend more time with his family.

Recalling an interaction with his son Max, who was 10 at the time, that changed his perspective, Corden described how his son’s face “dropped” when he realised his dad was working on his rare days off.

“I got in the car and I called my wife Jules and I said, ‘I’ve realised, best case scenario we have six more summers where Max even remotely wants to be around us and I cannot waste another one,’” he said.

The Gavin and Stacey star explained that “really the choice was to go, ‘Well if I really want to do this other work, that cannot be at the expense of our children, our family’”.

Corden is expected to leave The Late Late Show in mid-2023.