Mel B doubles down on ‘rudest celebrity’ claim about James Corden
Singer didn’t hold back when asked to name rudest celebrity she’d encountered
Mel B has doubled down on her scathing criticism of James Corden, which saw her brand him the “biggest d***head celebrity” she’s ever met.
The Spice Girls singer, who this week also called out former Kasabian star Tom Meighan’s eligibility for next year’s Brit Awards, shared the view in December 2022 during an appearance on Channel 4 entertainment series The Big Narstie Show.
When co-host Mo Gilligan asked her: “Who is the biggest d***head celebrity you’ve ever met?” she didn’t hold back with her response.
Her comment was addressed by comedian Joe Lycett on his Channel 4 series Late Night Lycett on Thursday (21 December), when Mel B participated in a Spice Girls quiz.
One question was, “Which Spice Girl described James Corden as the ‘biggest d***head celebrity?’” to which she put her hand in the air and proudly exclaimed: “Me!”
When she initially shared her view on the Gavin and Stacey star, who presented The Late Late Show in the US until earlier this year, Mel B was asked what he had done to earn the label.
“I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting,” she said, without going into specifics.
“We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice and he hasn’t been very nice.”
The Independent has contacted Corden for comment.
This is not the first time Corden’s behaviour has been thrown into question.
In 2022, restaurant owner Keith McNally described Corden as “a tiny cretin of a man” for allegedly making nasty comments and demands of his workers at Balthazar on two occasions.
Writing in an an Instagram post, McNally declared he had “86’d” the comedian from his New York restaurant and Corden was no longer welcome there.
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video
Sign up now for a 30-day free trial
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video
Sign up now for a 30-day free trial
Corden, who previously said he had done “nothing wrong”, later admitted that he made “a rude, rude comment”, adding that “it was never my intention” to upset the staff.
McNally then lifted the ban following Corden’s apology on The Late Late Show.
Earlier this week, Mel B said she was ”deeply disappointed” that convicted abuser Tom Meighan was eligible for the Brit Awards 2024.
The singer, who is a prominent anti-domestic violence campaigner, exclusively told The Independent: “You have to think what kind of message are you sending out to people when crimes of violence against women can be committed and then that person could be rewarded as part of a massively high profile awards event.
“It’s shocking to me.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies