Tom Cruise has joked about James Corden being “fired” from The Late Late Show.

Last week, the British actor announced that he would be stepping down from his US talk show, which he joined in 2015.

Corden told audiences that he had been contracted to appear on the show until this summer, but would be staying until next year.

Appearing as a guest on the late-night show on Tuesday (3 May), Cruise offered his condolences to Corden.

“It’s such a privilege to be here. I’m sorry about the news, I’m sorry you got fired,” Cruise said. “I’m here for you tonight, whatever you need.

“I would not have fired you. I’m here for you if you need anything. I just want you to know that I’m sorry.”

Corden joked back: “I would love it if you could lend me some money.”

“I told you, anything James,” Cruise said, with Corden responding: “Well, this works out great for me.”

Discussing leaving The Late Late Show on air last week, Corden said that the programme had “changed my life”.

“I love it, I love all the people that work here, I am so proud of what we’ve achieved, it’s been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams,” he said.

“When I started this journey it was always going to be just that, a journey, an adventure.”

Corden continued: “I never saw it as my final destination, and I never want this show to overstay its welcome, I love making it and I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what’s out there.”

While a date is yet to be announced, Corden will leave the show next spring and has promised that there will be tears when he exits.