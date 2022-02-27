Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan has called on the TV show’s Russian dancers to speak out against the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 43-year-old took to Twitter on Sunday (27 February) to call out Strictly’s Russian dancers for “promoting themselves on social media” without addressing the attack of Ukraine.

“I don’t see many of the Russian dancers I know and have even shared the Strictly dance floor with them [sic] openly speaking about the war in Ukraine,” he wrote.

“But [they] are still promoting themselves on social media – very disappointed.”

He added: “They know who they are – not 1 post about it.”

Following Russia’s attack on Ukraine on Thursday (24 February), current Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas posted to Instagram urging the show’s dancers to be “sensitive” and avoid promoting themselves on social media out of respect.

“Dancers please, just for a few days show some sensitivity towards the suffering in Ukraine,” wrote Ballas. “You don’t need to promote yourselves, your shows, competitions and teaching every single day…

“Your colleagues, students, competitors and their families are in the middle of a shocking war and need your support… YOUR business can wait.”

The 61-year-old concluded: “Show some respect. We are one family.”

Russian-born Katya Jones – who was partnered with Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty in the most recent season of Strictly – took to Instagram on Sunday (27 February), writing that she is “praying for peace and love in the world”.

Fellow Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse has addressed the war on Twitter.

Mabuse – who is married to a Ukrainian – spoke about the difficulties she has experienced trying reach her parents-in-law, as well as her attempts to get them to safety in Germany.

Ukrainian-born Strictly professionals Nadiya Bychkova and Nikita Kuzmin have also spoken out about Russia’s invasion on social media.

(Rex Features)

Kuzmin – who was partnered with Tilly Ramsay in the previous series of Strictly – encouraged followers to “keep sharing information about the severity of the INVASION so we can get more help”.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine early on Thursday (24 February). CCTV cameras caught Russian military vehicles rolling through border force checkpoints as ground troops crossed the Crimea border.

Vladimir Putin has placed Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces on high alert, citing aggressive statements by Nato leaders and economic sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Heavy fighting is underway in Ukraine’s second city as Russian troops entered Kharkiv in the early hours of Sunday morning (27 February).

You can follow The Independent’s Russia-Ukraine liveblog here.