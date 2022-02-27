Ukraine-Russia crisis - live: Explosion in Kyiv as Putin launches attack on Kharkiv and destroys oil terminal
Russian forces take out key oil and gas facilities on fourth day of invasion
Heavy fighting is underway in Ukraine’s second city as Russian troops entered Kharkiv in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Major attacks overnight included a gas pipeline outside Kharkiv that was set ablaze by Russian troops, and an oil depot in Vasylkiv near Kyiv that was destroyed by a Russian missile strike.
Toxic fumes from the explosion prompted the Kyiv authorities to ask citizens to stay indoors and keep windows shut.
The capital Kyiv otherwise appeared relatively calm, and remains under the control of Ukrainian forces, said deputy mayor Mykola Povoroznyk.
Meanwhile in another economic blow to Russia, the Swift international payments system said it was preparing to implement western nations’ new measures targeting Russian banks in coming days.
The EU, along with the US, announced on Saturday night that they will ban selected Russian banks from the Swift system despite analysts saying the move could damage some European economies.
Russia says 975 Ukrainian military infrastructures destroyed
Over the past 72 hours, Putin’s troops have destroyed at least 975 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects, said Russia’s defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov, reported Xinhua.
They have also detained 471 Ukrainian servicemen and will send them back to their families after paperwork, the Russian official said.
Ukraine seeks volunteers from abroad in international legion
President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine is forming a foreign “international” legion for volunteers from abroad.
“This will be the key evidence of your support for our country,” the president said.
Blast heard in Kyiv moments after air raid alert
Breaking: A blast was heard to the west of the Kyiv city centre on Sunday, just moments after air raid sirens were sounded, reported a Reuters correspondent.
Russia says it has blocked two Ukraine cities
Russia’s defence ministry has said its troops have “completely blocked” the Ukrainian cities of Kerson and Berdyansk in the southern part of the country — one of the sides it invaded Ukraine from.
The Russian officials added that their troops have also taken over the towns of Henichesk and an airport near Kerson, reported Russia’s news agency RIA.
Air raid siren sounded in Kyiv
An air raid siren was heard in Kyiv, reported a Reuters witness present at the spot.
'Heavy fighting’ as Russian troops enter Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv
Russian troops have advanced to Kharkiv as they enter the Ukrainian city with military vehicles, starting heavy fights within the city, said adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister.
“There has been a breakthrough in light equipment including in the central part of the city,” Kharkiv regional state administration’s chairman Oleg Sinegubov announced, reported The Kyiv Independent.
Civilians have been asked to stay indoors, shoot at occupiers from their homes and windows and fire Molotov cocktails.
Ukraine receives military aid from Lithuania
Lithuania’s defence ministry confirmed that they have sent a large amount of military aid, including automatic rifles, ammunition, helmets and bulletproof vests, to the Ukrainian army as the country fights a war imposed by Russia.
“Lithuania and the Lithuanian Armed Forces are among the countries that provide military assistance to Ukraine, which is already at war,” the defence minister said today in a Facebook post.
This is just the end of the first such operation, he added.
Recap: Russian forces attack oil and gas facilities in new wave of offensive
Russian forces have attacked fuel facilities in Ukraine early today as the invasion entered its fourth day.
Attacked sites include a natural gas pipeline in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, said Ukraine’s state service of special communications and information protection.
Videos showed a massive mushroom-shaped explosion from the attack. It is not clear how important the pipeline was or whether this blast could disrupt gas shipments.
Read the full story here:
Russian forces attack oil and gas facilities in Ukraine in new wave of offensive
Attacks in Kharkiv and Vasylkiv cities have prompted authorities to urge Ukrainians to cover their windows with damp cloth or gauze to stop smoke from entering homes
Where are all those who promised to capture Kyiv in 2 hours, asks Ukraine defence minister
Ukraine’s defence minister Oleksii Reznikov took to social media in the early hours of Sunday as he championed the efforts of the Ukrainian army and citizens for preventing Russia from capturing Kyiv.
“Three days that changed our country and the world forever. Where are all those who promised to capture Kyiv in 2 hours? Where are they at? I can’t see them. I can only hear them justify themselves,” he said.
Russia’s efforts to capture Kyiv and invade Ukraine have entered fourth day.
“Instead, I see a heroic army, a civil guard, fearless border guards, selfless rescuers, reliable police officers, tireless medical angels. To all who do their duty,” the defence minister said.
He added: “The darkness will retreat. The dawn is near. Let's keep the link up.”
Ukraine asks for bodies of Russian soldiers to be repatriated: ‘Bury them with dignity’
Ukraine’s ambassador Sergiy Kyslytya said that the country has appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to help “facilitate repatriation of thousands of bodies of Russian soldiers” killed during invading Ukraine, with a chart showing that the number of Russian casualties is as high as 3,500.
Officials at the ICRC have said that they are aware of Ukraine’s request to repatriate bodies but did not have any concrete number on the casualties.
Parents in Russia should have a chance to “bury them with dignity”, the envoy said.
“Don’t let [Russian president Vladimir] Putin hide scale of tragedy,” he added.
ICRC’s permanent observer to the UN Laetitia Courtois said that the current security situation is a “primary concern and a limitation for our teams on the ground”.
“We therefore cannot confirm numbers of other details,” the official said.
The ICRC, she said, can act as a “neutral intermediary” on the return of bodies and other humanitarian issues in conflict, including clarifying the fate of missing persons, reuniting families, and advocating for the protection of detainees “within its possibilities”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies