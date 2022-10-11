Days of our Lives actor James Lastovic goes missing in Hawaii

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Days of our Lives actor James Lastovic has been reported missing in Hawaii after he was last seen in Kauai.

According to Lastovic’s mother, Lucienne, the 27-year-old actor – best known for his role as Joey Johnson on the long-running American soap opera – and his roommate Nevin Dizdari missed their Monday (10 October) flight home and didn’t return their rental car.

“This is NOT LIKE THEM! They are both conscientious kids,” Lucienne wrote on Instagram. “The LAST THEY WERE HEARD FROM was yesterday Sunday 9 October” when “they texted their hostess, Carrie Flanders at the Hanalei Bay Resort”.

“The last they were seen was by Carrie Flanders yesterday [Sunday]. Carrie is from Brea and was gracious enough to have them stay over for three extra days,” she added.

“They asked for info about KOKEE state PARK so they could take the long trail hike. They also asked her directions to Shipwrecks Beach to the Cliff diving area,” Lucienne continued. “They never returned back to the resort last night. They left all their belongings at the resort which are now in the police’s possession.”

She asked those with “any information” to contact Kauai police.

Lastovic appeared as Joey on the popular drama from 2015 to 2017 and again in 2020. His other notable acting credit is his recurring role as Christian Keene on the two-season Netflix dark comedy, Insatiable.