TV chef James Martin reveals cancer diagnosis in apology over ‘bullying’ allegations

Television chef James Martin is being treated for cancer on his face, he has revealed.

The ITV star said he underwent surgery for the facial cancer in 2018, before the disease returned on “several occasions”.

Martin revealed the cancer diagnosis in a response he gave to The Sun following an earlier story in which colleagues accused him of bullying.

Hours earlier, he apologised for “any offence or upset caused” after it emerged he was reportedly spoken to by bosses at the channel following a complaint in May from an employee described as “his closest colleague”.

It was alleged that Martin reduced members of the crew to tears in front of fellow employees, and then changed schedules that would have given them only a few hours’ sleep. Martin is then claimed to have shown up late despite being the one to change the schedule.

Apologising to the crew, he told The Sun: “The end of 2017 was one of the most fraught and difficult periods of my life. I was dealing with the death of my last living grandparent, my grandfather, and on account of work commitments, I could not attend his funeral.

“Later that month I was burgled at night by a team of masked men, who entered my house while my partner Louise was at home alone and I was away working. I was devastated that she had to go through that alone.

“On top of this, I was then diagnosed with cancer on my face and I had to have surgery, which I couldn’t do until two days before Christmas when we had finished filming.

“Since then it has returned on several occasions and I have to have regular treatments.

“After all this stress, I was in a very emotional state, and when after filming in early January 2018 I discovered my home had been flooded while filming, I was extremely upset.

“I can only say I am human and following a build-up of personal life pressure, I admit that I overreacted regarding the damage to my home.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The complaint, which came after the filming of his next cookery show James Martin’s Spanish Adventure, follows an incident in 2018, according to Deadline, when the chef allegedly grew angry with a member of staff after his drain became blocked while filming James Martin’s Saturday Morning at his home.

Those who work on the show said Martin has been repeatedly accused of “inappropriate, intimidating and bullying behaviour”.

His production company, Blue Marlin Television, acknowledged the complaints, saying “lessons have been learnt”.

Cancer symptoms to look out for

The NHS advises people to see a GP if they have any skin abnormality, such as a lump, ulcer, lesion or skin discolouration that has not healed after four weeks. While it’s unlikely to be skin cancer, it’s best to get it checked, the NHS says.

Any mole that changes size, shape or colour should be looked at.

Other signs include moles that are: