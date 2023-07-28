Sinead O’Connor death – latest: Russell Crowe pays tribute to ‘amazing’ and ‘courageous’ singer
Singer died 18 months after the death of her son Shane
Police have issued a statement on the death of Irish musician Sinéad O’Connor.
O’Connor’s death was confirmed by her family in a statement provided to BBC News on Wednesday. The Dublin-born musician died on Wednesday aged 56, after being found “unresponsive” in “a residential address” in the Lambeth area of London.
According to The Irish Sun, police said in a statement that O’Connor “was pronounced dead at the scene” and that her “death is not being treated as suspicious”.
Her death comes a year after the suicide of her 17-year-old son Shane.
Throughout her life, O’Connor was known for her political activism and personal candour, as well as a string of acclaimed albums and her 1990 cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”.
Conor McGregor and Russell Crowe have led tributes to the “Jackie” singer.
In his lengthy tribute, Crowe shared the story of an encounter he had with O’Connor outside an Irish pub in 2022.
“We sat there the four of us and variously expressed the same thing. What an amazing woman. Peace be with your courageous heart Sinéad,” the Unhinged star wrote on Twitter.
Sinead O’Connor shared heartbreaking post about death of son days before she died
Sinead O’Connor’s final post on social media before her death was a heartbreaking tribute to her son, Shane, who died last year by suicide aged 17.
Singer said she had ‘been living as undead night creature’ since Shane’s death
No medical cause given for Sinead O’Connor’s death
No medical cause was given in the death of Sinead O’Connor and an autopsy will be carried out, London Inner South Coroner’s Court said on Thursday (27 July).
The result of the autopsy may not be available for several weeks, according to a statement on the court website.
Former First Lady of California pays tribute
Former First Lady of California, Maria Shriver, has paid her respects to O’Connor.
The ex-wife of former California Governor and Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a clip of her 1990 interview with the Irish singer.
“She truly was one of a kind, and will be missed, but not forgotten,” Shriver wrote.
Presenter and producer Siobhán McAndrew pays tribute to Sinéad O’Connor
“You were so loved by so many Sinéad O’Connor,” Siobhán McAndrew wrote on Twitter along with a video of the “Jackie” singer taking the stage at the RTÉ Choice Music earlier this year.
“This video was taken just 4 months ago at the @choiceprize awards in Dublin and the atmosphere in the room when Sinéad took to the stage was just electric,” McAndrew added. “I’m sorry the world was so cruel to you. Rest in Power Irish Princess.”
A world in mourning
Several impromptu and scheduled gatherings have popped up around different areas of the country to honour Sinead O’Connor. Here’s a scene from one outside of Temple Bar.
Pink and Brandi Carlile perform beautiful tribute to Sinead O’Connor
Pink and Brandi Carlile performed a beautiful tribute to the Irish singer during their Wednesday (26 July) night concert in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The two singers belted a powerful rendition of O’Connor’s famous “Nothing Compares 2 U” track.
Sinead O’Connor’s former flatmate pays tribute to late singer
Sinead O’Connor’s former flatmate Nitin Sawhney has paid tribute to the singer after her death.
“Devastated to hear of the passing of Sinead O’Connor,” the musician and producer wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (26 July).
“Back in the 90s she came over to my tiny room in a shared flat in Tooting and we jammed together for ages,” Sawhney added. “She was so kind to my flat mates including @MykolachiHello who she sweetly complimented on her red coat…
:She stayed in touch for a while afterwards and was always so supportive. I will miss her humility, her incredible voice and her honest, compassionate soul.”
The Independent’s own Roisin O’Connor shares her personal connection to Sinead O’Connor in a lovely tribute.
